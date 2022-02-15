Female freedom in a tuk-tuk

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Emilda in Sri Lanka is the first female tuk-tuk taxi driver in Sri Lanka. She says the vehicle is her ticket to freedom.
Bassant Helmi is one of the most prominent German-Arab networkers for women entrepreneurs in the Middle East. Her goal of the past 20 years — to make women in the Arab business world visible and to create role models.
As the Taliban consolidate political power, Afghan women are worried about freedom and safety. A government negotiator in Kabul says women's rights need to be on the agenda for the future.
Donald Trump's tolerance of white nationalism is a symptom of a bigger issue, says Bryan Stevenson, Right Livelihood Award laureate. The US civil rights lawyer told DW the media has, in part, promoted fear and anger.
Journalists in conflict regions often struggle with psychological stress. In a trauma center in the troubled Pakistani province of Balochistan, media workers are offered the chance to get their lives back under control.
