 Female freedom in a tuk-tuk | REV | DW | 22.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

REV

Female freedom in a tuk-tuk

Emilda in Sri Lanka is the first female tuk-tuk taxi driver in Sri Lanka. She says the vehicle is her ticket to freedom.

Watch video 07:55

More in the Media Center

GM ACM

ACM City One: The affordable electric people-mover? 15.02.2022

FN Iseauto

Iseauto: Estonia’s autonomous bus 15.02.2022

CH AudiR8V10

Audi R8 Spyder V10 tested 15.02.2022

The 77 Percent Magazine #100 Sa, 12.02.2022 Breaking Stereotypes

Gambia’s girl-power garage Gambia’s girl-power garage 15.02.2022

More from REV

DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV – The auto and mobility show 22.02.2022

Titel: REV Check Volvo C40 Tags: REV, Check, Volvo C40 Copyright: DW Zugestellt: Laurenz Trenkler <laurenz.trenkler@dw.com>

Volvo C40 Recharge: The sensible Swede 22.02.2022

Titel: REV Seilbahn Future Now Tags: REV, Seilbahn, Future Now, Green Mobility, Cable Car Copyright: DW Zugestellt: Laurenz Trenkler <laurenz.trenkler@dw.com>

Cable car: The future of mobility? 22.02.2022

DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV – The Global Auto and Mobility Show 15.02.2022

Read also

Artikel über Bassant Helmi, arabische Businessfrauen, für DW Arabic Online ins System stellen? Ich habe die schriftliche Freigabe, dass wir die Fotos für die DW Berichterstattung kostenlos nutzen dürfen. Copyright ist: GPP e.V

A woman for women: Berlin networker supports Arab women entrepreneurs 03.06.2021

Bassant Helmi is one of the most prominent German-Arab networkers for women entrepreneurs in the Middle East. Her goal of the past 20 years — to make women in the Arab business world visible and to create role models.

Es zeigt die vier Frauen im 21-köpfigen Verhandlungsteam der Islamischen Republik Afghanistan, die derzeit in Doha mit den Taliban verhandeln - von links nach rechts: Fawzia Koofi (ehemalige Parlamentsabgeordnete), Sharifa Zurmati (ehemaliges Mitglied der Wahlkommission IEC), Fatima Gailani (ehemalige Präsidentin des Afghanischen Roten Halbmonds) und Habiba Sarabi (ehemalige Gouverneurin der Provinz Bamyan) Foto: Najia Anwari, Pressesprecherin des Verhandlungsteams der Islamischen Republik Afghanistan in Doha Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Sandra Petersmann

Afghan women risk losing their rights in a new political setup 08.03.2021

As the Taliban consolidate political power, Afghan women are worried about freedom and safety. A government negotiator in Kabul says women's rights need to be on the agenda for the future.

August 19, 2017 - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S - Bostonians march toward the Common against racial hatred and President Trump and a group of ''Free Speech'' demonstrators who they consider Nazis |

Bryan Stevenson: 'We're still compromised by the legacy of slavery' 03.12.2020

Donald Trump's tolerance of white nationalism is a symptom of a bigger issue, says Bryan Stevenson, Right Livelihood Award laureate. The US civil rights lawyer told DW the media has, in part, promoted fear and anger.

Impact - Big changes start small | Fozia Mughal. Zwei Frauen, die etwas bewegen. Rechte: DW/Petra Aldenrath

Fear as a constant companion  13.03.2020

Journalists in conflict regions often struggle with psychological stress. In a trauma center in the troubled Pakistani province of Balochistan, media workers are offered the chance to get their lives back under control.