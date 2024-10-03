Female coach breaking male barriers in African football

As head coach of men's football team FC Talanta in Kenya's top division, Jackline Juma is blazing a trail for women around the world.

Jackline Juma made history last month when she became the first female coach to lead a professional men's team in the top tier of a major African league. The fact that she got her first win with FC Talanta, a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League, was almost secondary.

At the final whistle, her opposite number Robert Matano, one of the country's most experienced and famous coaches, seemed to take the loss badly.

"He has won everything and thought that he would get maximum points against me," Juma told DW. "After the match, he did not say anything or shake hands. On social media, people were saying that it was because he lost against a female coach."

It remains a rarity to see a female head coach on the sidelines, setting out tactics, making substitutions and shouting instructions.

"In African football, it's almost taboo for women to coach or even officiate men's matches," Festus Chuma, a journalist with Pulse Kenya, told DW.

"This was something people didn't think would happen. In many parts of Africa, women are still viewed as inferior, especially in male-dominated fields like football."

He added that opposing coaches not shaking hands may be just one reaction.

"Acceptance might take some time."

Juma's journey

Juma is used to proving people wrong. While her parents wanted her to be a lawyer, she has always loved football and started playing at a young age.

"I used to sneak (out) to go play with my brother but when I came back it was hell, with quarrels and my mother could not take it anymore," she said.

It all changed when she got called up to the national team at the age of 16.

"This was my turning point. My parents could not believe there was a national team for women playing football and from then they were supportive."

Even then, she was thinking about the game from a different viewpoint from other players.

"It gave me a deeper insight of the game compared to just a normal player. Coaching is a calling for me."

Getting her "A Licence" — the highest football coaching qualification in Africa — in May was a big step. She received a phone call from the CEO of Talanta.

"He told me "'we want to bring you in to take over the men's team.' It was a shock. I was instructing a coaching class at the time and had to step outside," Juma recalled.

"He said 'you have the capability and you have the licence so why not?'"

She said she then asked herself the most important question; whether she thought she could do it.

"I believe in myself and agreed to take the job."

On the pitch

If it is a first for the men to be coached by a woman, it is a first for Juma too.

"Coaching men is totally different from coaching a ladies team," she said. "There are some aspects that you need to consider in terms of female health. Of course, there is menstruation and at times it interferes with their training. Men are always ready."

While the reaction from fans seems to have been largely positive, potentially the biggest obstacle were the players.

Earning her "A Licence" opened new doors for Jackline Juma Image: Eugene Agogo productions

"Like everyone, they were shocked as this had never happened before," Juma said. "Some thought I could do it, others were unsure but I have faith in my coaching abilities."

Her philosophy is based on dominance and possession and her coaching role models are Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

"Her success and long-term position will largely depend on the team's performance this season," said journalist Festus Chuma.

"FC Talanta has budgetary challenges and lacks the top-quality players of bigger clubs, which might hinder her despite her experience and qualifications. If she achieves good results, she could potentially land better coaching opportunities, possibly outside Kenya."

A positive story

Juma has international ambitions on and off the pitch and hopes that she can inspire girls and become a pioneer for others in Kenya and elsewhere. Juma's inspiration is needed after recent incidents of violence towards female athletes in the country made headlines around the world.

In September, Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandanrunner who lived and trained in Kenya, was killed by her ex-boyfriend after he poured petrol on her and set her alight. In 2021, Agnes Tirop, a former world champion who came fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, was stabbed to death by her husband. In the same week, Edith Muthoni, a 27 year-old runner, was killed in a machete attack in Nairobi.

"After the violence and discrimination faced by female athletes in Kenya, Juma's appointment sends a strong message of empowerment," Chuma said.

"It shows the world that Kenya is making progress, even in male-dominated fields like football. For women, particularly those in rural areas, this moment represents hope and inspiration. It proves that women can excel and break barriers in any field, regardless of societal expectations."

As well as points on the pitch, that is what Juma is striving for.

"Let us not be taken that 'we are only female coaches' or 'only female athletes' but we are all equal," said Juma. "I want to be an inspiration not only in Kenya, not only in East Africa, not only in Africa but the rest of the world. We have a voice and we should speak out without fear, without intimidation. We can do it."

Edited by: Chuck Penfold