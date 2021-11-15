 Federico Fellini: The sketches behind the films | Film | DW | 15.11.2021

Film

Federico Fellini: The sketches behind the films

The Italian director is one of the great masters of film history. An exhibition in Essen shows how he first visualized his ideas in the form of drawings.

  • A colorful sketch of women riding bicycles with poplar trees in the background

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    'Market women on bicycles'

    Fellini drew this atmospheric sketch with a fiber pen for the film "Amarcord" (1973). The semi-autobiographical movie was inspired by the director's childhood in the coastal town of Rimini in the 1930s. The drawing was made in 1972 and served as a basis to shoot some scenes in the film.

  • A sketch showing four children dressed in the typical style of the 1930's

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Untitled (Titta and his friends)

    This picture was also created during the production of "Amarcord." It shows the protagonist Titta (second from left) with his friends. Fellini created the scene with felt-tipped pens, ink and pencil.

  • A portrait of Armanda Brancia as Titta's father, wearing a shirt and tie, and trousers with suspenders

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Titta's father, Aurelio

    Fellini had a clear idea of how he wanted Armando Brancia to look as Titta's father in "Amarcord," including the bump on his balding head. The drawing originated during the production of the film and was made with felt-tip pens and a black fine liner.

  • A sketch of a man with unruly hair and a big nose

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Untitled (Remembering the mad uncle)

    Drawings served not only as models for Fellini, but also as memories. This 1982 work was created with ball point pens and felt-tipped markers. Here, Fellini immortalized the actor Ciccio Ingrassia in his role as Titta's mad uncle in "Amarcord."

  • A sketch of Anita Ekberg in a priest's robe

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Anita in a priest's robe

    Fellini drew this picture during the production of "La Dolce Vita" (1960). It was created in 1959 and shows Anita Ekberg, who plays the role of the seductive Sylvia in the movie. Fellini used just a couple of strokes to dress her in a priest's robe. Her chest, waist and hips are grotesquely exaggerated.

  • Sketch showing a woman wearing a strapless purple dress, a feather boa and sunglasses

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Mrs. Carla

    Made with a fiber pen, this picture emerged one or two years before the release of the autobiographical drama "8 1/2" (1963). It shows Carla (Sandra Milo), the lover of the protagonist (Marcello Mastroianni).

  • Sketch showing heads of two tired men

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Untitled (A study of heads, Trimalchio)

    Made with watercolor, felt markers and ball-point pens, these heads were created in 1968-1969 during the production of the fantasy film "Satyricon," which is based on parts of the satirical novel of Titus Petronius Arbiter (60 CE). The heads appear in a scene from "Trimalchio's feast."

  • Sketch showing a figure extending a claw-like hand

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Sketch for 'Fellini's Casanova'

    This sketch shows a female figure from Fellini's adaptation of the autobiography of 18th-century Venetian adventurer and writer Giacomo Casanova. The film from 1976 is divided into episodes based on a free restructuring of events and meetings from Casanova's memoirs.

  • A photo showing Fellini (right) with a surprised expression on his face and standing next to Armando Brancia on the sets of Amarcord.

    Film director Federico Fellini's sketches

    Man of many talents

    Federico Fellini (right) on the set of "Amarcord," next to actor Armando Brancia. The exhibition, "Federico Fellini: From Drawing to Film," can be seen until February 20, 2022 at the Folkwang Museum in Essen. The event has been organized in cooperation with the Kunsthaus Zurich and is supported by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Colonia in Cologne.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Italian director Federico Fellini (1920-1993) became immortal with films including La Dolce VitaLa Strada and Amarcord. Beyond winning multiple Oscars, his movies remain influential today thanks to the tremendous energy, lust for life and imagination they radiate.

Beyond working own his own films, Fellini also wrote screenplays for other directors, as well as books. He was also an extremely talented draftsman.

From the idea to the finished film, drawings were an indispensable tool for Fellini. Be it sketches or detailed scenery, Fellini's drawings expressed his fantasies and helped him translate them into characters, costumes and sets — and finally to realize them.

A drawing by Fellini of a woman with large breasts in festive dress.

A selection of Fellini's drawings are now on show at the Folkwang Museum in Essen

Portraits for tourists and soldiers

His passion for drawing led the young Fellini to open a small portrait studio for tourists on the beach in Rimini in 1937.

In the late 1930s, he published humorous drawings and short stories in newspapers and magazines.

Toward the end of the Second World War, immediately after the capture of Rome by the Americans, Fellini and a group of friends opened a shop where US soldiers could listen to music while having him draw their portraits.

Film still Amarcord, bride and groom and guests at a long table outdoors

Humorous extravagance and dreamlike scenes: 'Amarcord' came out in 1973

Much later, his filmmaking career profited from his many years of experience with pen and paper. He used sketches and drawings to visualize his ideas.

"Just as the screenplay represents the verbal phase in the making of a film, I often draw sketches and characters during the preparation period because I want to capture and visually clarify a scene, a role, the costume of a particular character or a mood," Fellini said in a 1973 interview.

Drawings and film clips

For the first time in three decades, Fellini's drawings are back on display in a major exhibition at the Folkwang Museum in Essen, showing works from the early 1950s to the early 1980s.

The exhibition, titled "Federico Fellini. From Drawing to Film," focuses on his drawings for the films Amarcord, Casanova, City of Women and And the Ship Sails on.

About 200 drawings are on display, juxtaposed with film clips, excerpts from scripts and set shots. The presentation makes Fellini's creative process clear — from the first idea to the finished work.

The exhibition "Federico Fellini. From Drawing to Film" runs until February 20, 2022 at the Folkwang Museum in Essen.

  • Filmmaker Federico Fellini (Imago Images/ZUMA Press)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    The Sweet Life

    Born on January 20, 1920, Federico Fellini began creative life as a radio scriptwriter before his name became synonymous with a golden age of European cinema. From the poetic realism of "La Strada" to the surreal "81/2" and fantastical "Satyricon," in between Fellini broke cinematic boundaries with his portrayal of a celebrity-obsessed, hedonistic world in "La Dolce Vita." His legacy lives on.

  • A man and women in I Vitelloni (Imago Images/United Archives)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Small-town life: 'I Vitelloni'

    Fellini's first major success was "I Vitelloni" (1953), a neorealist film said to have mirrored his own misspent youth in an Adriatic seaside town. As five bored young men pass time hanging out in pool halls, getting into petty theft and chasing women until one escapes this dead-end for Rome, the film embodies a lost postwar generation. "I Vitelloni" won Fellini a Silver Lion in Venice.

  • A young girl cares for a man in La Strada (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Oscar-winning 'La Strada' (1954)

    "Our dreams are our real life. My fantasies and obsessions are not only my reality, but the stuff of which my films are made," Fellini once said. The approach was exemplified in the poetic fairy tale "La Strada," with Anthony Quinn playing a strongman and street performer who takes a young girl (Giulietta Masina) on tour. The film won Fellini the inaugural Oscar for best foreign language film.

  • four men, two wearing goggles, smile in a film still (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Truimph Releasing)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Second Oscar: 'Nights of Cabiria' (1957)

    The Italian picked up his second consecutive best foreign language film Oscar for "Nights of Cabiria." Also starring Fellini's wife Giulietta Masina, the film about a struggling Rome prostitute in search of stable married life has a surreal quality that would later be described as "Fellinesque": eccentric protagonists and bizarre scenes that invest personal struggles with wit, irony and humor.

  • Anita Ekberg kissing Marcello Mastroianni in Rome's Trevi Fountain. (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Film history icon: 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

    Fellini's cinematic revolution reached its crescendo three years later with "La Dolce Vita," a film that skewered the life of Rome high society in the late 1950s and particularly targeted the celebrity-obsessed tabloid press. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes and contains one of the most famous scenes in film history: Anita Ekberg kissing Marcello Mastroianni in the Trevi Fountain.

  • man sits in a bath with a hat and glasses (1963) (picture-alliance/Keystone/Röhnert)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Autobiographical: '8 1/2' (1963)

    Marcello Mastroianni continued his legendary collaboration with the master filmmaker in "8 1/2," whereby he plays Fellini's alter ego, a director in crisis who embarks on a science fiction epic that is destined to fail. Also featuring another collaboration with soundtrack composer Nino Rota, the Oscar-winning surrealist film brought Fellini's first creative phase to an end.

  • A colorful scene from Federico Fellini's Satyricon (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Opulent film essay: 'Fellini Satyricon' (1969)

    With "Fellini Satyricon," the director entered a fantasy world marked by lavish color and luxurious staging. The episodic film is perhaps his most elaborate, spectacular and experimental work, and was inspired by Petronius' writings on ancient Rome. By appearing in the film title, Fellini's name had become a brand, the mark of a peculiar film style and language that lives on.

  • a marriage party toasts (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Hometown reflections: 'Amarcord' (1973)

    Fellini's "Amarcord" also belongs to the phase in which the director tells his stories with visual opulence and a lot of feeling. "Amarcord" is also a very personal film that looks back on the 1930s and Fellini's home town of Rimini. For this, it won the third Oscar in the best foreign language film category.

  • a woman dances with her baby (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Later work: 'City of Women' (1980)

    Fellini's "City of Women" is regarded as the beginning of the director's late period. As the filmmaker hit his 60s, he was still working intensely. His stories kept becoming more intimate, dreamy and personal or autobiographical. In "City of Women," he once again sent his favorite actor Marcello Mastroianni on a journey of self-realization.

  • Giulietta Masina and Marcello Mastroianni (imago images/United Archives)

    Federico Fellini's iconic films

    Reprise: 'Ginger and Fred' (1986)

    Although "Ginger and Fred" was not the master's last film — two more were to follow — it was a finale of sorts, with Fellini's wife Giulietta Masina and Marcello Mastroianni playing the lead roles for the last time, portraying a formerly successful dance couple who meet again after 30 years. It was arguably Fellini's most beautiful film from this late phase.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sb, als)


This article has been translated from German.

