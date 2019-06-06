 Federal prosecutors suspect ′far-right motive′ in killing of German politician Walter Lübcke | News | DW | 17.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Federal prosecutors suspect 'far-right motive' in killing of German politician Walter Lübcke

Federal prosecutors have taken over the murder investigation of local German politician Walter Lübcke. They believe there was a far-right motive, but have no evidence the suspect was part of a terror network.

Watch video 01:32

Suspect arrested in Luebcke murder case

A spokesman for the German Federal Prosecutor's office on Monday said investigators suspected a far-right motive behind the murder of Walter Lübcke, a local politician from the western state of Hesse.

On Saturday, special police units arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the killing in the central city of Kassel, 160 kilometers (100 miles) northeast of Frankfurt. Authorities said the arrest "was based on a DNA match."

The individual was then brought before an investigating judge on Sunday and remanded in custody. Investigators said they would only release further information about the suspect and the ongoing probe next week.

Lübcke, the head of the regional council in Kassel, was found lying on the terrace of his home in Istha on June 2. He was declared dead two hours later.

According to the autopsy, the 65-year-old was killed by a bullet fired at close range. Suicide had been ruled out.

Read more: German politician Lübcke's death continues to puzzle police

Funeral ceremony for Walter Lübcke (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

A funeral service for Lübcke was held in his home town on Thursday

Lübcke, who represented Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives, had received death threats, possibly in connection with his pro-migrant views.

Amid opposition to Germany's decision to allow a huge wave of Syrian refugees and other migrants to enter the country, the politician declared it was morally right to give protection to those in need.

Police have also looked into hateful social media comments posted after Lübcke's death.

A week after the murder, a man traveling on a tourist ferry in Eastern Friesland was arrested but was later released without charge.

Lübcke's funeral service, on Thursday, was attended by 1,300 people.

Watch video 01:50

How are Syrian refugees who fled to Germany faring?

dv/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Killing of Kassel district president leaves locals aghast

Walter Lübcke's neighbors and co-workers can't make sense of his death from a gunshot wound in a village on the outskirts of Kassel, in central Germany. They hope detectives solve the crime soon. (05.06.2019)  

Arrest in probe of German politician Walter Lübcke's death

A probe into the death of a German regional politician has resulted in a suspect being interviewed. Walter Lübcke was shot dead on the terrace of his home near Kassel last weekend. (08.06.2019)  

German district president found dead with gunshot wound

Walter Lübcke was discovered in his garden with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said there was no indication of suicide and that they were looking for a perpetrator. (03.06.2019)  

German politician Lübcke's death continues to puzzle police

German police are pursuing their investigations into the violent death of district president Walter Lübcke. A man who was detained for questioning has been released, and media have reported a police operation on ferries. (10.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: What do we know about the murder of Walter Lübcke?  

Suspect arrested in Luebcke murder case  

How are Syrian refugees who fled to Germany faring?  

Related content

Deutschland Walter Lübcke, Regierungspräsident des Regierungsbezirks Kassel, tot aufgefunden

Inside Europe: What do we know about the murder of Walter Lübcke? 06.06.2019

German police are investigating the murder of Walter Lübcke, a prominent local politician and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats. Police said the 65-year old was shot in the head at close range and no weapon was found. Keith Walker speaks with DW political correspondent Thomas Sparrow who begins by telling us more about Lübcke.

Deutschland Walter Lübcke, Regierungspräsident des Regierungsbezirks Kassel, tot aufgefunden

Germany: Killing of Kassel district president leaves locals aghast 05.06.2019

Walter Lübcke's neighbors and co-workers can't make sense of his death from a gunshot wound in a village on the outskirts of Kassel, in central Germany. They hope detectives solve the crime soon.

Wolfhagen-Istha Regierungspräsident Walter Lübcke erschossen Polizei

Arrest in probe of German politician Walter Lübcke's death 08.06.2019

A probe into the death of a German regional politician has resulted in a suspect being interviewed. Walter Lübcke was shot dead on the terrace of his home near Kassel last weekend.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  