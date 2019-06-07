 Feast for the eyes: Food photography on show in Berlin | Arts | DW | 07.06.2019

Arts

Feast for the eyes: Food photography on show in Berlin

Featuring works from Cindy Sherman, Wolfgang Tillmans, Nan Goldin and many more, a new exhibition at C/O Berlin, "Food for the Eyes. The Story of Food in Photography," celebrates the idea that we are what we eat.

  • A crowd queues in a shop selling hot dogs (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Hot Dogs

    Taken from Martin Parr's "The Last Resort" series capturing the Liverpool beach resort of New Brighton in 1983-85, hungry bathers are shown purchasing snacks — most especially hot dogs with sauce — while swimming at the working class coastal getaway.

  • sausage characters are dressed in cloaks made of ham and processed meat (Peter Fischli and David Weiss, Zurich 2018)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Haming it up

    The "Sausage Photographs" from 1979 were one of the breakout works for Swiss art duo Peter Fischli and David Weiss. The bizarre sausage characters are dressed in cloaks made of ham and processed meat, with the humorous work having been inspired by a trip to a Zurich supermarket.

  • a plate of blueberries, cherries, grapes, a tomato and an apricot (Wolfgang Tillmans)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Summer on a plate

    "Summer still life" is a 1995 work by German artist Wolfgang Tillmans featuring a plate of blueberries, cherries, grapes, a tomato and an apricot. Sitting amid paraphernalia on a window ledge, the vivid mix of colors evokes a summery combination of flavors.

  • A woman sucking on a straw with a head of lemons (Ouka Leele)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Lemonhead

    With her painting "Peluquería" ("Hairdressing Salon"), the photographer Ouka Leele forces the viewer to think from the perspective of 1979. Is this just a successful advertising aesthetic? A colorful and undoubtedly refreshing image used to market lemonade? Either way, it awakens the senses.

  • an image of seven pink pig cupcakes arranged on a plate (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Guilty pleasure

    This image of pink pig cupcakes arouses both pleasure and discomfort. On a level, they look appetizing; but there's something offputting, even sad, about these swine sweets. The picture is from Martin Parr's 1998 "Common Sense" series taken in Weston Super Mare, a seaside town in North Somerset, England.

  • The tormented face of a woman lying on a beach is reflected in sunglasses in the midst of what looks like the rancid remains of a gluttonous beach picnic (Cindy Sherman/Metro Pictures )

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Beach picnic

    The tormented face of a woman lying on a beach is reflected in sunglasses in the midst of what looks like the rancid remains of a gluttonous beach picnic. The American photographer Cindy Sherman here uses food to evoke a broader societal sickness.

  • black and white image of a man shoveling a massive fork of pasta into his mouth (Weegee/International Center of Photography/Courtesy Ira und Suzanne Richer)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Carb loading

    The Austrian-American photographer Arthur "Weegee" Fellig famously captured New York street life — along with scenes from the city's illicit underground — during the 1940s. This snapshot of a man shoveling a massive fork of pasta into his mouth is in fact Phillip J. Stazzone, a soldier on leave who his making the most of his favorite food.

  • A woman in a kitchen hold up a rolling pin (Martha Rosler/Electronic Arts Intermix)

    'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography

    Feminist cooking show

    Martha Rosler's video installation "Semiotics of the Kitchen" (1975) is a parody of the then growing popularity of cooking shows on television in the 1970s, and the idea that a "woman's place is in the kitchen." The American artist transforms harmless everyday kitchen utensils into menacing weapons as the woman rises up against her domestic bondage.

    Author: Nikolas Fischer, Rayna Breuer


Food is much more than the basic need for daily sustenance, giving credence to the saying that "we are what we eat." Daily meals also express human desires and fantasies, our cultural beliefs and social structures, our relationship to the land, and the animal world. It's no wonder that food has been a central theme in art, and indeed photography, throughout the ages.

The exhibition "Food for the Eyes. The Story of Food in Photography," opening June 8 at C/O Berlin, showcases the tastiest work of world-renowned artists including Nobuyoshi Araki, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, Nan Goldin, Rinko Kawauchi, Laura Letinsky, Martin Parr, Irving Penn, Martha Rosler, Cindy Sherman, Stephen Shore and Wolfgang Tillmans, among others.

Organized by the Aperture Foundation, New York in collaboration with C/O Berlin, the exhibition broaches a range of themes: family, tradition, home life, wealth, poverty, gender, race, disgust, satisfaction and consumption.

 

Drawing from fine art, fashion photography, journalism and advertising, the exhibition is broken into sub-themes such as "Still Life," which asks how photographers have revived and reworked the original painting genre; "Around the Table," examining the ritual of food sharing and the way the practice reflects broader cultural values; while "Playing with Food" explores creative interpretations of sometimes quirky cuisines across broad cultures. 

Reflecting contemporary culture

The "Sausage Photographs" (1979) by the Swiss artist duo Peter Fischli and David Weiss embody some of the more humorous works on show, with bizarre sausage characters dressed in cloaks made of ham and processed meat. The works is well-complemented by British photographer Martin Parr's image of cupcakes dressed as pigs, and which gives a twist to a British culinary cliché.

Meanwhile, photographs by Cindy Sherman and Martha Rosler reflect more seriously on the relationship between women and food, with the latter questioning the traditional place of the woman in the kitchen.

Read moreOn the frontlines with women war photographers

a women holds a rolling pin in a kitchen (Martha Rosler/Electronic Arts Intermix)

Martha Rosler's "Semiotics of the Kitchen" from 1975 sees a woman seeking liberation from domesticity using kitchen utensils as weapons

Extracurricular activities

The exhibition includes a complementary program that aims to further play out the connections between art and cuisine.

For example, the monthly "Breakfast Club" combines a morning meal at the C/O Berlin café with a guided tour of the exhibition; while the lecture "Is it only food when you eat it?" by Dutch "eating designer" Marije Vogelzang ("What is the meaning of food? What functions, values, and traditions do we attribute to it today?") will be accompanied by her own "Food Massage" performance aiming to upend established conceptions of food and eating. 

There will also be a cooking evening with artists from the exhibition, and a culinary summer cinema program.

"Food for the Eyes. The History of Food in Photography" runs June 8 through September 7 at C/O Berlin.

Ausstellung im C/O Berlin Food for the Eyes

'Food for the Eyes': The story of food in photography 07.06.2019

An essential part of everyday life, Food is an often unheralded yet central motif in art, and especially photography. From Swiss artists Fischli and Weiss to Cindy Sherman, C/O Berlin celebrates feasts for the eyes.

Tulpenblüte in Holland

Could hi-tech Netherlands-style farming feed the world? 23.01.2019

As the global population swells, so does the need for food. Could a Netherlands approach to farming that doesn't rely on soil, sunshine, water and pesticides be the answer?

Gerd Ludwig, Fotojournalist und Fotograf

WorldLink: The art of storytelling 06.10.2017

We're going to look at different ways artists see our world, including a street photographer from Yemen, a renowned photojournalist, a contemporary German poet and a Korean cartoonist with office culture in his sights. Plus, learn how to brew the perfect coffee and explore food with altitude.

