  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
PoliticsUnited States of America

Fear or Freedom - Women in Trump’s America

November 15, 2024

Even though he insults them and questions their rights, many women voted for Donald Trump, convinced only he can solve the country’s problems.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n15R
USA Ohio 2016 | Donald Trump bei Wahlkampfveranstaltung in St. Clairsville
Image: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/picture alliance

Trump’s demeaning behavior towards women hasn’t hurt him. On the contrary: a growing number of American women – no matter their age, race or class – are convinced only Trump can solve their country's problems. Trump is back. It’s a shock for many women – a great relief for others.

A snapshot of the mood in the US by Ines Pohl and Henning Goll

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 16.11.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 16.11.2024 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 16.11.2024 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 13.11.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 17.11.2024 – 23:15 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 01:45 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 04:45 UTC
MON 18.11.2024 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 19.11.2024 – 09:45 UTC
TUE 19.11.2024 – 16:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5