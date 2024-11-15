Fear or Freedom - Women in Trump’s America

Fear or Freedom - Women in Trump’s AmericaNovember 15, 2024
Trump’s demeaning behavior towards women hasn’t hurt him. On the contrary: a growing number of American women – no matter their age, race or class – are convinced only Trump can solve their country's problems. Trump is back. It’s a shock for many women – a great relief for others.
A snapshot of the mood in the US by Ines Pohl and Henning Goll
