FC Union Berlin

1. FC Union Berlin are a football club based in the German capital's Köpenick district. The club first won promotion to the top flight in 2019, after beating Stuttgart over two legs in the Bundesliga's annual playoff.

1. FC Union Berlin, commonly referred to as Union Berlin, were founded under their current name in 1966, but their roots extend back to much earlier than the founding of the former East Germany in 1949. In the former GDR, Union's fan base was largely anti-establishment, and the antithesis to the fan base of their biggest rivals, BFC Dynamo. After long languishing in Germany's lower divisions following reunification, Union established themselves as a fixture in the second division for a decade, before finally achieving promotion in 2019.

2021-10-21 16:57:48 ROTTERDAM - Unterstützer von Union Berlin sind im Oude Haven versammelt, vor dem Spiel gegen Feyenoord in der Conference League. Eine Delegation von Union Berlin war in der Nacht zuvor Ziel eines Angriffs von Feyenoord-Hooligans. ANP ROBIN UTRECHT

Union Berlin demand explanation for 'harsh police deployment' in Rotterdam 22.10.2021

German football club Union Berlin are demanding an explanation for the unsavory scenes witnessed prior to their UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to Feyenoord. Several fans were arrested, injured and denied entry.
Fussball, Herren, Saison 2021/2022, UEFA Europa Conference League Gruppe E, 2. Spieltag, 1. FC Union Berlin - Maccabi Haifa 3:0, Fans von Haifa brennen Feuerwerk ab, 30.09. 2021, *** Football, Men, 2021 2022 season, UEFA Europa Conference League Group E, Matchday 2 , 1 FC Union Berlin Maccabi Haifa 3 0 , Haifa fans set off fireworks, 30 09 2021, Copyright: xMatthiasxKochx

Antisemitic incidents mar Union Berlin's win over Maccabi Haifa 06.10.2021

A pro-Israel group says its members suffered antisemitic abuse during Union Berlin's Conference League game against the Israeli champions. The German club said it is taking action against one of the perpetrators.

Bundesliga Inside: Unstoppable Haaland 22.09.2021

Erling Haaland scored an Ibra style chip against Union Berlin. Can his goals secure Dortmund silverware this season?
Union Berlin fans cheer prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match between 1 FC Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on August 14, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Conference League: 'If you don't want to play in Europe, then Union Berlin isn't for you' 19.08.2021

Union Berlin return to European football this week for the first time since 2001 when they face Finnish side Kuopion PS. UEFA's new Conference League has been derided by some, but the Berliners are taking it seriously.
A supporter of German first division Bundesliga football team VfB Stuttgart gets his vaccination with Johnson & Johnson at a mobile vaccination center near the Mercedes-Benz arena in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on July 31, 2021 ahead of the football test match VfB Stuttgart v FC Barcelona. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga and COVID-19: Where clubs, fans and players stand in 2021 10.08.2021

While many clubs have shown support for Germany's vaccination rollout, some executives have criticized the COVID-19 restrictions, asking for more fans to be allowed into stadiums. Where do the players and fans stand?
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Lukas Hradecky of Leverkusen unsuccessfully dives to save the first goal scored by David Alaba of Bayern during the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on July 4, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by John MacDougall/Pool via Getty Images)

German Cup: Possible upsets of Bundesliga clubs to watch out for in the first round 06.08.2021

The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.
Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin - FC Augsburg, 1. Spieltag, Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Fans von Union Berlin feuern ihr Team mit Gesängen und Schals an. Trotz der vom Verein erlassenen Hygieneregeln, deren Akzeptieren Bedingung für den Erwerb eines Tickets waren, trägt kaum ein Zuschauer eine Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung.

Bundesliga: Union Berlin to play in front of 2,000 supporters 17.05.2021

Union Berlin are to play their final home game against RB Leipzig on Saturday in front of 2,000 fans after the Berlin state senate approved a pilot project. It will be the first Bundesliga game with fans since October.
Fußball: Bundesliga,Hertha BSC - FC Bayern München, 20. Spieltag im Olympiastadion. Hansi Flick, Trainer von Bayern München, gestikuliert am Spielfeldrand.

Bundesliga: Hansi Flick fuels Bayern Munich exit speculation 11.04.2021

Bayern Munich couldn't beat Union Berlin on Saturday, but the future of Hansi Flick is the big topic after he once again refused to answer questions about his future.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 24, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga's best and worst at halfway in 2020-21 season 26.01.2021

Bayern Munich are still the team to beat, but the first half of the Bundesliga season had its fair share of surprises. DW sorts through the good and the bad from the season so far.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can, Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland remonstrate with referee Sven Jablonski as Marco Reus reacts after sustaining an injury Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich move clear as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig stumble 17.01.2021

It was a Bundesliga weekend that saw more draws than expected, an unsavory incident in the capital and Bayern cashing in on the poor results of all their challengers. Catch up on the latest from the Bundesliga here.
15.01.2021, Berlin: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Union Berlin - Bayer Leverkusen, 16. Spieltag, Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Nadiem Amiri (M) von Bayer Leverkusen entfernt sich mit ernstem Blick von Berlins Grischa Prömel (r). Foto: Andreas Gora/dpa-Pool/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

DFB to investigate report of racism during Bundesliga match 16.01.2021

The German FA will launch an investigation in to a report that Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri was the subject of racist abuse against Union Berlin. Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert denies it happened.
Fussball, Herren, Saison 2020/2021, 1. Bundesliga 16. Spieltag, 1. FC Union Berlin - Bayer Leverkusen, Pfostenschuss von Cedric Teuchert rechts, 1. FC Union Berlin gegen Torhüter Lukas Hradecky Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 15.01. 2021, *** Football, Men, 2020 2021 season, 1 Bundesliga 16 matchday , 1 FC Union Berlin Bayer Leverkusen, post shot by Cedric Teuchert right, 1 FC Union Berlin against goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky Bayer 04 Leverkusen , 15 01 2021, Copyright: xMatthiasxKochx

Bundesliga: Teuchert atones as Union Berlin late show sends them fourth 15.01.2021

Union Berlin claimed another big-name casualty as their extraordinary Bundesliga season continues. This time it was the turn of Bayer Leverkusen to taste defeat at Union, whose hero was almost the villain.
19.12.2020 *** Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1899 Hoffenheim, 13. Spieltag im Borussia-Park. Gladbachs Marcus Thuram (l) und Hoffenheims Stefan Posch.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern steal Christmas number 1, Thuram sorry for spitting shame 20.12.2020

While Bayern Munich reasserted their supremacy, Marcus Thuram also made headlines for spitting in the face of an opponent. There was also a dream debut for a Werder Bremen teenager and a contrast in the capital's clubs.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - December 18, 2020 1. FC Union Berlin's Marvin Friedrich celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Annegret Hilse/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Youssoufa Moukoko's moment of history cannot save Borussia Dortmund in Berlin 18.12.2020

In Borussia Dortmund's final Bundesliga game of 2020, Edin Terzic's side traveled to the German capital to face in-form Union Berlin. Sixteen year old Youssoufa Moukoko got Dortmund level but it wasn't enough to win.
Leverkusen's German defender Mitchell Weiser scores the team's first goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Cologne and Bayer Leverkusen, in Cologne on Decmber 16, 2020. (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by WOLFGANG RATTAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Leverkusen hammer Cologne to stay top, Robert Lewandowski downs Wolfsburg 16.12.2020

Even as 2020 ends, the Bundesliga schedule shows no sign of letting up. Borussia Dortmund played their first game under Edin Terzic, Bayern Munich faced the undefeated Wolfsburg and league leaders Leverkusen scored four.
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 13: Leon Bailey (not in the picture) of Leverkusen scores his team's first goal against goalkeeper Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and TSG Hoffenheim at BayArena on December 13, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayer Leverkusen go top, Borussia Dortmund dismantled 13.12.2020

The Bundesliga title race took on a whole new dimension after matchday 11. There's a new team at the top, Lucien Favre was fired as Borussia Dortmund head coach and Bayern Munich salvaged a point in Berlin.
