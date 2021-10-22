1. FC Union Berlin are a football club based in the German capital's Köpenick district. The club first won promotion to the top flight in 2019, after beating Stuttgart over two legs in the Bundesliga's annual playoff.

1. FC Union Berlin, commonly referred to as Union Berlin, were founded under their current name in 1966, but their roots extend back to much earlier than the founding of the former East Germany in 1949. In the former GDR, Union's fan base was largely anti-establishment, and the antithesis to the fan base of their biggest rivals, BFC Dynamo. After long languishing in Germany's lower divisions following reunification, Union established themselves as a fixture in the second division for a decade, before finally achieving promotion in 2019.