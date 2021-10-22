Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
1. FC Union Berlin are a football club based in the German capital's Köpenick district. The club first won promotion to the top flight in 2019, after beating Stuttgart over two legs in the Bundesliga's annual playoff.
1. FC Union Berlin, commonly referred to as Union Berlin, were founded under their current name in 1966, but their roots extend back to much earlier than the founding of the former East Germany in 1949. In the former GDR, Union's fan base was largely anti-establishment, and the antithesis to the fan base of their biggest rivals, BFC Dynamo. After long languishing in Germany's lower divisions following reunification, Union established themselves as a fixture in the second division for a decade, before finally achieving promotion in 2019.
German football club Union Berlin are demanding an explanation for the unsavory scenes witnessed prior to their UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to Feyenoord. Several fans were arrested, injured and denied entry.
Union Berlin return to European football this week for the first time since 2001 when they face Finnish side Kuopion PS. UEFA's new Conference League has been derided by some, but the Berliners are taking it seriously.
The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.
It was a Bundesliga weekend that saw more draws than expected, an unsavory incident in the capital and Bayern cashing in on the poor results of all their challengers. Catch up on the latest from the Bundesliga here.
While Bayern Munich reasserted their supremacy, Marcus Thuram also made headlines for spitting in the face of an opponent. There was also a dream debut for a Werder Bremen teenager and a contrast in the capital's clubs.
In Borussia Dortmund's final Bundesliga game of 2020, Edin Terzic's side traveled to the German capital to face in-form Union Berlin. Sixteen year old Youssoufa Moukoko got Dortmund level but it wasn't enough to win.
Even as 2020 ends, the Bundesliga schedule shows no sign of letting up. Borussia Dortmund played their first game under Edin Terzic, Bayern Munich faced the undefeated Wolfsburg and league leaders Leverkusen scored four.