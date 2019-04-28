FC Nuremberg

Nuremberg, officially "1. FC Nürnberg," are based in the city of Nuremberg in the southern German state of Bavaria. The club has a rich tradition, but most of its major achievements lie in the distant past.

Nuremberg were relegated to the second division at the end of 2018-19, meaning their most recent spell in the Bundesliga lasted all of one season. The last time they won anything of note was in 2003-04, when they won the second divivision. They have been German champions nine times, but only once in the Bundesliga era (1967-69). They also have four German Cup titles to their name, the last having come in 2007.