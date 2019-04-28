Visit the new DW website

FC Nuremberg

Nuremberg, officially "1. FC Nürnberg," are based in the city of Nuremberg in the southern German state of Bavaria. The club has a rich tradition, but most of its major achievements lie in the distant past.

Nuremberg were relegated to the second division at the end of 2018-19, meaning their most recent spell in the Bundesliga lasted all of one season. The last time they won anything of note was in 2003-04, when they won the second divivision. They have been German champions nine times, but only once in the Bundesliga era (1967-69). They also have four German Cup titles to their name, the last having come in 2007.

28.04.2019 +++ Bayern Munich's Croatian headcoach Niko Kovac (L) speaks with Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara during the German first division Bundesliga football match Nuremberg v FC Bayern Munich on April 28, 2019 in Nuremberg, southern Germany. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Drama, controversy and questionable calls as Bayern Munich fluff their lines 28.04.2019

This was supposed to be the game that saw Bayern Munich move to the edge of glory. Instead, they had to settle for a point in Nuremberg after a pulsating contest - but it could have been much worse for the champions.

28.04.2019, Bayern, Nürnberg: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Nürnberg - Bayern München, 31. Spieltag im Max-Morlock-Stadion. Der Münchner Joshua Kimmich fasst sich an den Kopf. Foto: Timm Schamberger/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bayern Munich held to dramatic derby draw in Nuremberg 28.04.2019

After Borussia Dortmund slipped up, Bayern Munich had a chance to get one hand on the Bundesliga title but struggling Nuremberg wouldn't roll over. After a cagey first half, both teams had big chances to win it late on.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - APRIL 14: Nadiem Amiri of Hoffenheim celebrates scoring his goal with his teamates during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC at PreZero-Arena on April 14, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 29 14.04.2019

The Bundesliga action on Saturday took a while to warm up, and in the end some teams needed just one goal to decide the day. Schalke spared themselves further woe on Friday, but only just.
10.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Hannover: Fußball: Bundesliga, Hannover 96 - Bayer Leverkusen, 25. Spieltag in der HDI-Arena. Leverkusens Kevin Volland schießt auf das Tor von Hannovers Torwart Michael Esser. Foto: Swen Pförtner/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga Matchday 25 roundup 10.03.2019

Bayern Munich turned up the heat in the Bundesliga title race, while Borussia Dortmund struggled in the wind and rain against Stuttgart. On Friday night, Schalke improved but not by enough while Nuremberg lost again.
18.02.2019, Fußball, GER, Saison 2018/2019, 1. Bundesliga, 22. Spieltag, 1. FC Nürnberg - Borussia Dortmund im Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nürnberg. Dortmunds Mario Götze / Goetze ist enttäuscht. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund's toothless attack a cause for concern 19.02.2019

Borussia Dortmund's shaky defence has been the main concern in the past few weeks. But now their previously electric attack has stuttered too, the Bundesliga title could be slipping from their grasp.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - February 15, 2019 Bayern Munich's David Alaba celebrates scoring their third goal with Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern close gap on Dortmund to three points 18.02.2019

Bayern Munich are now just three points off title rivals Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians produced a comeback victory over Augsburg while Dortmund failed to get past relegation candidates Nuremberg.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Nurnberg v Borussia Dortmund - Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany - February 18, 2019 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in action with 1. FC Nurnberg's Lukas Muhl and Ondrej Petrak REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund slip up once again with draw to Nuremberg 18.02.2019

Borussia Dortmund's poor recent form continued as they could only draw 0-0 with bottom-placed Nuremberg in the Bundesliga. It leaves them just three points clear of title rivals Bayern Munich and winless in five matches.
09.02.2019, HDI Arena, Hannover, GER, 1.FBL, Hannover 96 vs 1. FC Nuernberg DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. im Bild / picture shows Michael Köllner / Koellner (Trainer 1. FC Nuernberg) mit gesenktem Kopf, Foto Â© nordphoto / Ewert | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Nuremberg first sack sporting director, then fire coach 12.02.2019

Hours after dismissing sporting director Andreas Bornemann, struggling Bundesliga side Nuremberg have also relieved coach Michael Köllner of his duties in an effort to stave off relegation. DW looks at what's gone wrong.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (r) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on December 21, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern finding top form as Dortmund bounce back 23.12.2018

After losing their unbeaten record, leaders Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways but Bayern are showing signs of getting back to their best. Strugglers Hanover and Nuremberg really need the winter break.
GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 24: FC Schalke 04 fans prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Nuernberg at Veltins-Arena on November 24, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Female fan files sexual harassment complaint after Schalke game 28.11.2018

Bundesliga club Schalke have reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment after a woman complained of abuse at the game against Nuremberg. The fan has filed a complaint with the police.
60.11.2018 GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Domenico Tedesco, Head Coach of FC Schalke 04 reacts looks on prior to the Group D match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Schalke 04 and Galatasaray at Veltins-Arena on November 6, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga preview: Schalke look to bare teeth against vulnerable Nuremberg 22.11.2018

Second season syndrome is well and truly kicking in for Domenico Tedesco's Schalke. The Royal Blues have scored at less than a goal a game and are missing two forwards, but will leaky Nuremberg prove ideal opponents?
Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Kevin Volland (Getty Images/L.Baron)

Bundesliga Matchday 5 in pictures 26.09.2018

Dortmund burst into life at home against Nuremberg, while Gladbach and RB Leipzig climbed the table. In the midst of Oktoberfest, Bayern hosted Augsburg and Bremen played Hertha in a top-four clash.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: Team members of Dortmund celebrate the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Nuernberg at Signal Iduna Park on September 26, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Marco Reus brings up 100 as Dortmund score seven 26.09.2018

Marco Reus reached 100 Borussia Dortmund goals as BVB hammered Nuremberg 7-0. Jacob Bruun Larsen, Manuel Akanji and Achraf Hakimi all scored their first for the club as Dortmund moved up to second place.
Daumen hoch fuer Liga1-v.li:Michael KOELLNER (Trainer Nuernberg) und Friedhelm FUNKEL,Trainer (Fortuna Duesseldorf), thumb up,Umarmung. Fussball 2. Bundesliga / 1.FC Nuernberg-Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-3, 34.Spieltag,Spieltag34,Liga2,Saison 2017/18 am 13.05.2018 Max-Morlock Stadion. | Verwendung weltweit

Nuremberg and Düsseldorf hope to keep pace on Bundesliga return 19.08.2018

A new season means at least two new teams in the Bundesliga and for the 2018-19 campaign two familiar faces return. Both will likely be in the battle for survival, but has one got an edge on the other?
SANDHAUSEN, GERMANY - MAY 06: Hanno Behrens of Nuernberg celebrates his team's first goal with team mate Enrico Valentini (L) during the Second Bundesliga match between SV Sandhausen and 1. FC Nuernberg at BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald on May 6, 2018 in Sandhausen, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Nürnberg win promotion back to the Bundesliga 06.05.2018

Nürnberg, the most relegated and most promoted side in Bundesliga history, will have another crack in 2018-19 after securing their promotion. A 2-0 win over Sandhausen sent the Bavarian side up with a game to spare.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 17: General view of the Mercedes-Benz Arena prior to the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen at Mercedes-Benz Arena on August 17, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Nuremberg, Stuttgart and Leipzig apply to host Euro 2024 matches 14.02.2017

The cities of Nuremberg, Stuttgart and Leipzig are the latest cities to apply to host matches should Germany be successful in its bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

