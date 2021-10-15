Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cologne came together in 1946 after the Kölner Ballspiel-Club and SpVgg Sülz merged. They won the first-ever Bundesliga title in 1963-64. They were also crowned German champions in 1961-62 and 1977-78.
In recent years, they have been an up-and-down club, but Cologne were a major player in West German football in the post-war era. The inaugural Bundesliga champions are one of the most successful clubs in the German Cup, appearing in 10 finals and lifting the trophy four times. Find all of DW's content on Cologne below.
The Bundesliga expects to find out on May 6 whether the season can resume or not. In both Germany and England, football players have registered their concerns about returning to the pitch too soon amid coronavirus.
The Bundesliga is set to make history as the coronavirus is forcing the Rhine derby to be played behind closed doors. What's disappointing for the fan poses a completely new challenge for coaches and players.
Erling Haaland was again amongst the goals as Borussia Dortmund ran rampant in their opening home game of 2020 to end Cologne's winning streak. Haaland will steal the headlines, but BVB's core deserve the plaudits.
A potential sponsorship deal between FC Cologne and a Chinese betting company has broken down. This follows the continuing backlash in China against Mesut Özil after his comments about the plight of the Uighur people.