FC Cologne

Cologne came together in 1946 after the Kölner Ballspiel-Club and SpVgg Sülz merged. They won the first-ever Bundesliga title in 1963-64. They were also crowned German champions in 1961-62 and 1977-78.

In recent years, they have been an up-and-down club, but Cologne were a major player in West German football in the post-war era. The inaugural Bundesliga champions are one of the most successful clubs in the German Cup, appearing in 10 finals and lifting the trophy four times. Find all of DW's content on Cologne below.

Bundesliga: Boom and bust for Cologne as Hoffenheim win big 15.10.2021

Bundesliga: Boom and bust for Cologne as Hoffenheim win big 15.10.2021

Ihlas Bebou scored twice for Hoffenheim as they ripped apart Cologne for a much-needed victory on Friday night. Cologne’s five-game unbeaten run came to a grinding halt on a ground where they often struggle.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 01: Steffen Baumgart, Head Coach of 1.FC Koeln looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koln and SpVgg Greuther Fürth at RheinEnergieStadion on October 01, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Flat-capped Steffen Baumgart inspires Cologne — and a trend 01.10.2021

Cologne extended their unbeaten run to five games, moving up to sixth in the table. It’s another positive result for their charismatic coach Steffen Baumgart, whose trademark accessory has inspired a trend.
Bundesliga: What's behind Jesse Marsch's slow start at RB Leipzig? 18.09.2021

Bundesliga: What's behind Jesse Marsch's slow start at RB Leipzig? 18.09.2021

RB Leipzig followed up heavy losses to Bayern Munich and Manchester City with an unfulfilling draw against Cologne. Off to their worst start since their 2016 promotion, new coach Jesse Marsch has much to sort out.
Bundesliga: Confusion, despair and ecstasy as Cologne live to fight another day 22.05.2021

Bundesliga: Confusion, despair and ecstasy as Cologne live to fight another day 22.05.2021

The Bundesliga relegation battle went down to the final day, with Cologne, Bremen and Bielefeld all fighting for survival. DW's Matt Ford was in Cologne, where supporters went on an emotional rollercoaster.
Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on 22.05.2021

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on 22.05.2021

Arminia Bielefeld will play another season in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are relegated after a heavy home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne's late winner sends them into the relegation playoff.
Bundesliga: Schalke and Mainz cut adrift as Cologne and Bielefeld record big wins 20.01.2021

Bundesliga: Schalke and Mainz cut adrift as Cologne and Bielefeld record big wins 20.01.2021

An eight-point chasm has opened up at the bottom of the Bundesliga, leaving Schalke and Mainz cut adrift. As the two promoted teams have a chance of staying up, two of the league's mainstays could depart.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund lose ground with shock defeat by Cologne 28.11.2020

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund lose ground with shock defeat by Cologne 28.11.2020

Ellyes Skhiri scored twice as Cologne produced a fine performance to win in Dortmund for the first time since 1991. For Dortmund, it was a familiar story as they lose ground to Bayern Munich at the top of the table.
BREMEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Sebastian Andersson of 1. FC Koln competes for a header with Omer Toprak of SV Werder Bremen during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and 1. FC Koeln at Wohninvest Weserstadion on November 06, 2020 in Bremen, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Bremen's limitations revealed in draw to Cologne 06.11.2020

It has been a rollercoaster few years for Werder Bremen and while Florian Kohfeldt's team appears to be heading in the right direction this season, some concerning truths were revealed against Cologne on Friday night.
Bundesliga: Stuttgart stutter between wild and wonderful 23.10.2020

Bundesliga: Stuttgart stutter between wild and wonderful 23.10.2020

Stuttgart's performance vs. Cologne at the start of matchday 5 this Bundesliga season was proof of both how far this team has come and how far it still has to go before it finds the kind of balance needed to be a force.
Cologne's mosque shirt: Bundesliga club welcome member's departure 12.08.2020

Cologne's mosque shirt: Bundesliga club welcome member's departure 12.08.2020

Bundesliga club Cologne have publicly welcomed a fan's decision to terminate their membership over the club's new away kit. The jerseys feature the city skyline, including a mosque, which the fan "can't identify with."
Bundesliga restart after the coronavirus halt: The 10 big questions answered 08.05.2020

Bundesliga restart after the coronavirus halt: The 10 big questions answered 08.05.2020

After weeks of speculation, we now know the Bundesliga will return next week. But it won’t look much like it did before. DW delves into health plans, controversies, fixtures, fans and players ahead of May 16.
Bundesliga and Premier League players express growing concerns over restart 03.05.2020

Bundesliga and Premier League players express growing concerns over restart 03.05.2020

The Bundesliga expects to find out on May 6 whether the season can resume or not. In both Germany and England, football players have registered their concerns about returning to the pitch too soon amid coronavirus.
Bundesliga: 'It's not normal to play without fans' 12.03.2020

Bundesliga: 'It's not normal to play without fans' 12.03.2020

An empty stadium, no atmosphere - the first match played behind closed doors in Bundesliga history was a bizarre event. The idea was to protect fans from the spread of the coronavirus, but some of them missed the point.
Coronavirus: Bundesliga fans, players and coaches embarking on uncharted territory 10.03.2020

Coronavirus: Bundesliga fans, players and coaches embarking on uncharted territory 10.03.2020

The Bundesliga is set to make history as the coronavirus is forcing the Rhine derby to be played behind closed doors. What's disappointing for the fan poses a completely new challenge for coaches and players.

Borussia Dortmund take "important step" with five-star showing against Cologne 24.01.2020

Borussia Dortmund take "important step" with five-star showing against Cologne 24.01.2020

Erling Haaland was again amongst the goals as Borussia Dortmund ran rampant in their opening home game of 2020 to end Cologne's winning streak. Haaland will steal the headlines, but BVB's core deserve the plaudits.
FC Cologne left to pick up the pieces as China sponsorship deal breaks down 10.01.2020

FC Cologne left to pick up the pieces as China sponsorship deal breaks down 10.01.2020

A potential sponsorship deal between FC Cologne and a Chinese betting company has broken down. This follows the continuing backlash in China against Mesut Özil after his comments about the plight of the Uighur people.
