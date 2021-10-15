FC Cologne

Cologne came together in 1946 after the Kölner Ballspiel-Club and SpVgg Sülz merged. They won the first-ever Bundesliga title in 1963-64. They were also crowned German champions in 1961-62 and 1977-78.

In recent years, they have been an up-and-down club, but Cologne were a major player in West German football in the post-war era. The inaugural Bundesliga champions are one of the most successful clubs in the German Cup, appearing in 10 finals and lifting the trophy four times. Find all of DW's content on Cologne below.