FBI says arrest made in Massachusetts amid leak report

The FBI on Thursday said it had arrested an individual in what appeared to be the next development connected to last week's leak of US information on the war in Ukraine.

The FBI said they made "made an arrest and is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at a resident in North Dighton, Massachusetts."

This would match the location of a person identified in prior US media reports.

What had been reported already about the individual?

US newspaper the Washington Post had reported on Wednesday that a man suspected of leaking classified US documents is a "young, charismatic gun enthusiast" who worked at an unnamed military base.

The publication cited fellow members of an online chat group on instant messaging platform Discord, with whom the man allegedly shared highly classified documents with.

The New York Times and CBS News later Thursday identified the man as being a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. All of the publications cited officials or sources that they did not name. Investigative work by the Bellingcat group had got the ball rolling.

The suspect supposedly oversaw the private chat group, whose members, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games, the New York Times reported.

Secret documents regularly posted on group chat

According to the reports, group members said the man went by the name "OG" and would regularly post documents on the group. Among the documents posted were ones marked "NOFORN" which the Post reported was not meant to be shared with foreign nationals.

The publication's report was based on interviews with two members of the group who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"When rendering hundreds of classified files by hand proved too tiresome, he began posting hundreds of photos of documents themselves," the Post reported.

The documents reportedly include classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces as well as secret assessments of US allies. Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings.

The leak has led to the Justice Department opening a criminal investigation into the disclosure of the documents.

The details of the report could not be independently verified.

Discord said in a statement that it was cooperating with law enforcement.

