FBI probe explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls
November 22, 2023
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday it was looking into a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada, located near Niagara Falls.
New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that authorities were "closely monitoring" the incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site.
nm,jcg (Reuters, AP)