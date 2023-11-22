  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
CatastropheUnited States of America

FBI probe explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls

November 22, 2023

The FBI says the border crossing between the two countries has been closed after a vehicle exploded on the bridge near Niagara Falls.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZKgL
Police gather at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing connects the United States and Canada, near Niagara Falls.Image: Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP/picture alliance

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday it was looking into a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada, located near Niagara Falls.

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that authorities were "closely monitoring" the incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly

nm,jcg (Reuters, AP)