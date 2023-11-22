FBI probe explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls

The FBI says the border crossing between the two countries has been closed after a vehicle exploded on the bridge near Niagara Falls.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday it was looking into a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada, located near Niagara Falls.

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that authorities were "closely monitoring" the incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly

nm,jcg (Reuters, AP)