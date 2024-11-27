FBI investigating bomb threats against Trump Cabinet picks

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team says several of his political allies were "targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives." Trump himself has been the target of assassination attempts.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday said that it is looking into a series of threats against members of President-elect Donald Trump's new Cabinet.

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees," adding that agents were "working with our law enforcement partners" on the case.

Trump transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had raised the alarm earlier on Wednesday.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them," she said.

Leavitt said Trump allies were the targets of bomb threats as well as so-called "swatting attacks" — a reference to people reporting a fabricated serious crime in a bid to trigger a large emergency law enforcement operation at someone's home or workplace.

Trump has been announcing his nominations and picks for various Cabinet posts in recent days and weeks, amid preparations for his inauguration on January 20.

