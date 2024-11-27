FBI investigating bomb threats against Trump Cabinet picks

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team says several of his political allies were "targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives." Trump himself has been the target of assassination attempts.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday said that it is looking into a series of threats against members of President-elect Donald Trump's new Cabinet.

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees," adding that agents were "working with our law enforcement partners" on the case.

Trump transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had raised the alarm earlier on Wednesday.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them," she said.

Leavitt said Trump allies were the targets of bomb threats as well as so-called "swatting attacks" — a reference to people falsely reporting a serious crime in a bid to trigger a large emergency law enforcement operation at someone's home or workplace.

The FBI on Wednesday said, "We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

Trump has been announcing his nominations and picks for various Cabinet posts in recent days and weeks, amid preparations for his inauguration on January 20.

Who was targeted?

The entire list of those Trump allies targeted has not been released but it appears that at least five potential appointees were singled out: UN ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik of New York, former attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz of Florida, commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick of New York, interior secretary nominee Lee Zeldin of New York, and defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

Stefanik said that she had been targeted in a bomb threat against her home — to which she, her husband and her 3-year-old son were traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tapped to be the US ambassador to the UN, Stefanik's office said: "New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7."

Trump no stranger to political violence

Though Leavitt said "President Trump and the entire transition team are grateful for their [FBI and law enforcement's] swift action," Trump himself has not yet commented on the incidents.

"With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us," said Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday.

Trump has frequently said that America's most dangerous enemies are its citizens, and himself faced attempted political violence this year.

The Republican nominee was twice targeted by would-be assassins in this year's campaign. In July, a bullet grazed Trump's ear as he spoke to supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In September, another armed individual was arrested outside one of Trump's Florida golf courses.

js/msh (AP, Reuters)