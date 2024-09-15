FBI investigates possible 'attempted assassination' of Trump

The presidential campaign team of Donald Trump reported "gunshots in his vicinity," with the FBI later saying it was investigating a possible assasination attempt.

Shots were fired near Donald Trump, his team reported on Sunday, in the US state of Florida.

The FBI said it was invesitgating the incident.

"The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, Trump's campaign had reported the sound of gunfire near Trump, but provided few details.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said an initial statement from Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

The shots were reportedly fired close to the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The US Secret Service said the incident took place shortly before 2 p.m. (7 p.m UTC).

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire was targeted at the Republican presidential nominee.

But law enforcement sources told AP and Reuters that US Secret Service agents were involved. They reportedly opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the gulf course, while Trump was out golfing.

The suspect is said to have fled in an SUV and was later detained in nearby Martin County by local law enforcement, the officials said.

Sources said assault weapon was recovered at the scene.

Increased security after assassination attempt

Two months ago, the former US president was shot during an assassination attempt, while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed Trump's ear.

As a result, his campaign stepped-up security. At outdoor rallies, the former president now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, were both briefed, the White House said, adding that they were both "relieved" to know Trump is safe.

Harris said in a statement that she was "glad" Trump was safe, adding that "violence has no place in America."

