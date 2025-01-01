FBI investigates deadly New Orleans attack as 'terrorism'

TerrorismUnited States of AmericaFBI investigates deadly New Orleans attack as 'terrorism'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismUnited States of AmericaClare Richardson01/01/2025January 1, 2025A man managed to drive a truck into New Year's revelers in New Orleans' famous French Quarter, killing ten and injuring dozens. DW spoke with law enforcement and security procedures expert, Dr. Roy Taylor.https://p.dw.com/p/4ojkSAdvertisement