FBI investigate German teen over planned shooting spree

The investigation by the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was launched against a 13-year-old boy following threats he made online of carrying out a shooting spree at "League of Legends" developer Riot Games, US company.

Employees at the Los Angeles-based company alerted the FBI after they discovered comments made online. The FBI worked with the German police tracing the boy to the south German town of Hassfurt, in Bayern, using only an IP-address.

"The boy had very concretely announced plans for a killing spree" a police spokesman from the southern town of Hassfurt said in a statement on Saturday.

Speaking on how they managed to track down the child they stated "it wasn't really very easy as we only had the IP-address." However after a short investigation the authorities managed to trace the name and address.

Prosecutors decided to drop the case after it was realized that the boy had made the comments as a joke, however his name will remain on FBI databases. "His name has been saved in the FBI database which could, for example, lead to a travel ban to the USA" stated the authorities.

An IP address is the unique address attached to each computer.

"League of Legends" is an online multiplayer battle game with over a 100 million players worldwide, according to the game's developers.

