FBI investigate German teen over planned shooting spree

The investigation by the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was launched against a 13-year-old boy following threats made online against "League of Legends" developer Riot Games, US company.

"The boy had very concretely announced plans for a killing spree" a police spokesman from the southern town of Hassfurt said Saturday.

Employees of the company found the chat and alarmed the FBI, whose agents looked into the matter and passed on information to their German colleagues. Police in Germany eventually found the boy's name and address using only an IP address.

After speaking with the teen and his parents, police found out that he had meant the chat as a joke. Prosecutors decided to drop the case, though the boy's name will remain in the FBI's databases.

"League of Legends" is an online multiplayer battle game with over a 100 million players worldwide, according to the game's developers.

kmm/rc (Reuters/Süddeutsche Zeitung)