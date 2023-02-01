FBI conduct 'planned' search of President Joe Biden's home

A second home in Delaware belonging to the president was the target of the FBI search. Numerous classified documents have been found in Biden's other home and a former office.

US federal investigators searched US President Joe Biden's beachfront home in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

The search comes after classified documents were found at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware as well as at the offices of a Washington-based think tank he had connections with.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the [Department of Justice (DOJ)] is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," Biden's lawyer Bob Bauer said according to CNBC.

Biden has voluntarily allowed the FBI to search his residences and his lawyers have reached out to the DOJ after they themselves found classified documents.

Rehoboth is the third location to be searched as part of the probe into missing classified documents.

Ongoing investigation

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,'' Bauer said in a statement.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

The first documents came to light in November when the Penn Biden Center — a think tank affiliated with Biden and the University of Pennsylvania — closed its office in Washington DC. The files found dated back to Biden's time as vice president.

Further classified documents were subsequently found in Biden's residence in Wilmington during a search instigated by his personal lawyers following the discovery in the think tank office.

Further documents were later found by the FBI when they carried out their own search.

Comparisons between the findings in connection to Biden and the large stash of classified documents that were discovered in ex-President Donald Trump's Florida Home, Mar-o-Lago, following an FBI raid, have been widely rejected as unfounded.

The DOJ has appointed special counsels in both cases to run independent investigations, however, the White House has said with Bident the documents were accidentally stored incorrectly while Trump allegedly resisted handing over the documents he had taken.

