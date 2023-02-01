  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
The FBI have searched Biden's summer beach home in the town of RehobothImage: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance
Rule of LawUnited States of America

FBI conduct 'planned' search of President Joe Biden's home

24 minutes ago

A second home in Delaware belonging to the president was the target of the FBI search. Numerous classified documents have been found in Biden's other home and a former office.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MynS

US federal investigators searched US President Joe Biden's beachfront home in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

The search comes after classified documents were found at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware as well as at the offices of a Washington-based think tank he had connections with.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the [Department of Justice (DOJ)] is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," Biden's lawyer Bob Bauer said according to CNBC.

Biden has voluntarily allowed the FBI to search his residences and his lawyers have reached out to the DOJ after they themselves found classified documents.

Rehoboth is the third location to be searched as part of the probe into missing classified documents.

Ongoing investigation

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,'' Bauer said in a statement.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further  information at the conclusion of today's search."

The first documents came to light in November when the Penn Biden Center — a think tank affiliated with Biden and the University of Pennsylvania — closed its office in Washington DC. The files found dated back to Biden's time as vice president.

Further classified documents were subsequently found in Biden's residence in Wilmington during a search instigated by his personal lawyers following the discovery in the think tank office.

Further documents were later found by the FBI when they carried out their own search.

More classified documents found at Biden's home

Comparisons between the findings in connection to Biden and the large stash of classified documents that were discovered in ex-President Donald Trump's Florida Home, Mar-o-Lago, following an FBI raid, have been widely rejected as unfounded.

The DOJ has appointed special counsels in both cases to run independent investigations, however, the White House has said with Bident the documents were accidentally stored incorrectly while Trump allegedly resisted handing over the documents he had taken.

 

More to come...

ab/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis against their president on January 14, 2023.

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border after crossing the Naf River

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Society22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Vector drone displayed at a trade fair

Drones for Ukraine, made in Germany

Drones for Ukraine, made in Germany

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man walking past a poster for the Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

Business7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage