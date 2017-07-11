FBI arrests extremist Oath Keepers' leader over Capitol riot

Elmer Stewart Rhodes was arrested on Thursday and charged with seditious conspiracy for his part in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Rhodes is the founder and leader of Oath Keepers, an extremist group and anti-government militia. In all, more than a dozen other members of the group have also been charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes, making it the largest conspiracy case federal authorities have brought in connection with the riot at the Capitol.

The arrest of Rhodes and 10 others over more serious charges marked an escalation in law enforcement's investigation into the attack on Congress.

Although Rhodes did not enter the Capitol on January 6, 2021, he is accused of putting into motion the violent mob that rushed into the building, threatening staff and lawmakers and damaging property.

Watch video 03:57 Extremism scholar: Capitol attack ‘wasn’t just a one-off’

Dozens of security officers were injured in the attack, and one of the rioters was shot dead by a policeman when she attempted to break through a barricade.

Rhodes and his group had promoted the conspiracy theory that the election of President Joe Biden had been unlawful, and the idea that supporters of former President Donald Trump should try to stop Congress from verifying Biden's victory.

