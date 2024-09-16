  1. Skip to content
FBI: 'Apparent assassination attempt' on Trump

Jared Reed | Aya Ibrahim
September 16, 2024

The former US president was at his golf club in West Palm Beach in Florida when gunshots were fired in his vicinity. What exactly happened, and have there been any reactions to the news? DW correspondent Aya Ibrahim reports from Washington D.C.

