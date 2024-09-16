FBI: 'Apparent assassination attempt' on Trump

CrimeUnited States of AmericaFBI: 'Apparent assassination attempt' on TrumpTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of AmericaJared Reed | Aya Ibrahim09/16/2024September 16, 2024The former US president was at his golf club in West Palm Beach in Florida when gunshots were fired in his vicinity. What exactly happened, and have there been any reactions to the news? DW correspondent Aya Ibrahim reports from Washington D.C.https://p.dw.com/p/4keHEAdvertisement