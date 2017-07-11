Fauci: 'Vulnerable' Americans will need third vaccine shot

Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci indicated on Sunday that the most "vulnerable" individuals will be "among the first" to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview with US broadcaster CNN, Fauci said: "Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first."

COVID data-driven

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed.

"It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said. "You've got to look at the data."

Face masks may return

Infections are on the rise once again in the United States as the country hits a brick wall against those reluctant to get vaccinated and Fauci said mask-wearing may be reinforced to help quell the recent surge.

He said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are considering revising their guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public.

The infectious disease official said that he's taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being "under active consideration."

Plea to the unvaccinated

The United States is in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring coronavirus infections fueled by unvaccinated citizens and the highly infectious delta variant, according to Fauci.

"We're going in the wrong direction," Fauci said, describing himself as "very frustrated" with the situation.

Nearly 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible US population, are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

"This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we're out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,'' Fauci said.

jsi/mm (AP, Reuters)