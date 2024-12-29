  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025GeorgiaSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsIsrael

Father of Israeli hostage holds out hope for her return

Jan-Philipp Scholz in Jerusalem
December 29, 2024

Hamas militants kidnapped Yechti Yehoud's daughter Arbel from the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7, 2023. DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz met with Yechti in Jerusalem as talks for a ceasefire in Gaza seem to be gaining momentum.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ofeQ
Skip next section Similar stories from Israel

Similar stories from Israel

Macabit Mayer, aunt of two hostages held in Gaza, speaks into a DW microphone

Israelis split on price for return of hostages

A ceasefire with Hezbollah has revived hopes for the hostages' return. But what concessions are Israelis ready to make?
ConflictsDecember 6, 202402:48 min
Yuval Green, former reservist, describes his experiences in Gaza to DW

The Israeli reservists refusing to fight in Gaza

In May, 42 Israeli reservists deployed in Gaza wrote an open letter refusing to take up arms again. DW met two of them.
ConflictsSeptember 9, 202404:55 min
A poster of hostage Itzik Elgarat with the words "Bring him home now!"

Israelis fear for hostages as they brace for wider conflict

Families of the remaining Israeli hostages fear any escalation will threaten chances of a hostage and cease-fire deal.
ConflictsAugust 6, 202402:47 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

A photo taken on Dec 25, 2024, shows the destruction following the Israeli attack on the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital

Israeli army ends north Gaza hospital raid, detains director

Israel's military has detained more than 240 people for questioning, including the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital.
ConflictsDecember 28, 202401:40 min
A woman from the Druze community in the Golan Heights makes a video call to her cousin on the land bordering Syria.

Golan Heights: Druze families long for peace and reunion

In the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, DW met a Druze family near the Syrian border who have been separated for decades.
ConflictsDecember 28, 202402:26 min
A view of Palestinians inspecting a television broadcast vehicle after it was targeted in an Israeli airstrike near Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza

Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza

Israel is defending a strike on a media broadcast van outside a Gaza hospital which killed five people.
ConflictsDecember 26, 202402:03 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A Ukrainian tank in a wooded area on the Ukrainian-Russian border

Ukrainian forces struggle to retain control of Russian land

Whether the Ukrainians can hold onto parts of Russia's Kursk region is a question no one on the front lines can answer.
ConflictsDecember 11, 202403:09 min
Fokus Europa Türkei Femizide

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Femicide and violence against women are on the rise in Turkey.
ConflictsDecember 5, 202426:04 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
Show more