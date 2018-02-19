 Fatalities feared in California scuba diving boat blaze | News | DW | 02.09.2019

News

Fatalities feared in California scuba diving boat blaze

Rescuers have been called in to search for more than 30 people after a fire broke out on a dive boat off the coast of southern California. The US Coast Guard said it had rescued five people who had been on the top deck.

Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (Reuters/Ventura County Fire Department)

Several people were reported to have died after a blaze broke out on a scuba diving vessel off the coast of southern California on Monday, with rescuers searching for more than 30 missing passengers.

Firefighters at one point boarded the boat, but then left and the intensity of the fire made it impossible to re-embark.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) said fire crews had been fighting the blaze just 20 yards (18 meters) off the coast when the vessel sank, with some of the bow still protruding from the surface. 

The USCG said five crew members who were sleeping on the top deck had been evacuated aboard a passing pleasure craft, one with minor injuries. However, more than 30 people who were in a sleeping area below deck were missing.

The local Ventura fire department said it had responded to the fire at about 3.30 p.m. local time (10.30 UTC/GMT). 

Captain Brain McGrath, from the department, said there had been fatalities but added that he could not provide an exact number.

Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (23-meter) vessel off Santa Cruz Island, (Reuters/Ventura County Fire Department)

Five crew members were aboard the boat in an above-deck cabin, before making it off the boat

The Coast Guard deployed helicopters, small boats, and a patrol cutter ship to the scene off Santa Cruz Island, some 140 kilometers (90 miles) west of Los Angeles.

The 75-foot (20 meter) vessel, named Conception, was operated by the firm Santa Barbara-based Worldwide Diving Adventures. The boat was carrying passengers on a three-day Labor Day weekend dive weekend off California's Channel Islands National Park, which boasts colorful corals and large marine mammals among its underwater attractions.

rc/msh (AFP, AP)

