Fatalities feared in California scuba diving boat blaze

Several people were reported to have died after a blaze broke out on a scuba diving vessel off the coast of southern California on Monday, with rescuers searching for nearly 30 missing passengers.

Firefighters at one point boarded the boat, but then left and the intensity of the fire made it impossible to re-embark.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) said fire crews had been fighting the blaze just 20 yards (18 meters) off the coast when the vessel sank, with some of the bow still protruding from the surface.

The USCG said five crew members who were sleeping on the top deck had been evacuated aboard a passing pleasure craft, one with minor injuries.

Later on Monday, the Coast Guard announced that it had recovered four bodies from the water, leaving 29 people still missing.

The local Ventura fire department said it had responded to the fire at about 3.30 p.m. local time (10.30 UTC/GMT).

Captain Brain McGrath, from the department, said there had been fatalities but added that he could not provide an exact number.

Five crew members were aboard the boat in an above-deck cabin, before making it off the boat

The Coast Guard deployed helicopters, small boats, and a patrol cutter ship to the scene off Santa Cruz Island, some 140 kilometers (90 miles) west of Los Angeles.

The 75-foot (23-meter) vessel, named Conception, was operated by Santa Barbara-based Worldwide Diving Adventures. The boat was carrying passengers on a three-day Labor Day weekend dive weekend off California's Channel Islands National Park, which boasts colorful corals and large marine mammals among its underwater attractions.

rc/msh (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.