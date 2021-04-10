Fast and furios Frankfurt are Champions League ready

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg, Deutsche Bank Park

(Kamada 8', Jovic 27', Silva 54', Durm 61' - Baku 6', Weghorst 46', Philipp 85')

Following a week in which Germany's current Champions League representatives both suffered frustrating quarterfinal first leg defeats, it was the Bundesliga's likely representatives for next season's competition who stole the show at the weekend.

Intricate midfield play, clinical finishing, lethal counterattacks, plot twists galore — and even supporters chanting outside the stadium — Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg offered it all from start to finish as they demonstrated just why they are both increasingly likely to be in the Champions League next season.

For the Eagles, who eventually tamed the Wolves by virtue of sheer firepower, it would be a first foray into Europe's elite competition since they reached the final of the old European Cup in 1960 — although the historic run to the Europa League semifinal in 2019 certainly provided a foretaste of Frankfurt's appetite for continental competition.

Despite setbacks at the start of each half, Adi Hütter's side remained a constant threat on the counterattack and the Bundesliga's third-most potent attack duly came out on top against the league's second-best defense.

Wolfsburg had only conceded three goals so far in the Rückrunde, the second half of the Bundesliga season, but Daichi Kamada, Luka Jovic, Andre Silva and Erik Durm all found the net on Saturday, as Frankfurt showed they are ready for the Champions League.

Frankfurt flying

Japanese midfielder Kamada fired home following a clever dummy from captain Sebastian Rode to equalize, while Jovic's thumping finish to make it 2-1 was even more emphatic from Silva's lay-off. Silva himself scored his 23rd goal of the season in the second half to put Frankfurt 3-2 up, before Durm made it four.

They were goals scored and created by players who epitomize Frankfurt's approach to squad building, a vindication of the work done by departing sporting director Fredi Bobic and the equally coveted head coach Hütter to provide a new home for good footballers who, for various reasons, haven't quite had the rub of the green elsewhere.

Jovic, of course, embodies that more than most. Having struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid, he now has four goals back at the club where he scored 36 goals in 75 appearances in his previous spell as part of Frankfurt's so-called "buffalo herd."

Kamada's goal came courtesy of a counterattack led by Filip Kostic, who has put a series of relegation battles with Hamburg well and truly behind him to become one of the Bundesliga's most creative players. Only Thomas Müller has more assists (16) than the pacey Serbian winger (14).

It also involved a clever dummy by Rode, who has overcome injury problems at Borussia Dortmund to become Frankfurt's combative captain in midfield.

But it's Silva who has been grabbing the headlines all season for Frankfurt. Kicker magazine called him "insatiable" earlier this year, while his international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was touting him as Portugal's next big thing as early as 2017. The 25-year-old could yet follow in Ronaldo's footsteps at club level too, with Manchester United reported to be monitoring his progress.

After Wout Weghorst had capitalized on a defensive mix-up to equalize for Wolfsburg just 40 seconds into the second half, it was something of an inevitability that Silva would restore Frankfurt's lead just eight minutes later. Assist: Kamada, his 13th of the season.

'Why don't you play for the national team?'

As for Weghorst, the Dutchman was one of the first Wolfsburg players to face the media at full-time, scarcely hiding his disappointment that his team had been unable to "put some distance between us and the rest" despite his 18th goal of the season.

Such disappointment shows just how high the expectations are at Wolfsburg this season, with Oliver Glasner's team also on course to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Unlike Frankfurt, and despite Weghorst's goals, Wolfsburg's success has been built on a solid defense rather than a particularly spectacular attack – although Ridle Baku's opener on Saturday was certainly spectacular enough.

Like Frankfurt however, the Wolves have also got the best out of players who have slipped under the radar. Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager has been quietly effective in midfield alongside homegrown captain Maximilian Arnold, who was again overlooked by Joachim Löw last month.

"When I arrived in Wolfsburg, I asked Maxi pretty quickly: 'Why don't you play for the national team?'" recalled head coach Glasner recently. "He brings all the necessary qualities for his position in modern football. He was always a good passer and now he's also added dynamism to his game."

Arnold himself told Kicker that "it might be easier if I produced such performances in a different kit. We don't have much of a lobby."

Volkswagen to increase Wolfsburg backing

Wolfsburg are not the most attractive or popular Bundesliga club, or indeed city. Both exist primarily to serve Volkswagen, and the automobile giants back the club to the tune of around €75 million per years. Along with Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim, they are one of only three exemptions to German football's 50+1 ownership rule.

It's thanks to their links to Volkswagen that Wolfsburg have been able to ride out the financial devastation of the pandemic better than most, with the players not having to take a pay cut. According to research by Sportbild, VW's backing would increase to €86.25 million per year should the team qualify for the Champions League, justified in terms of Financial Fair Play by the increased visibility and value of the club.

That should enable Wolfsburg to hold on to top players, including Weghorst and Baku, while building a squad capable of competing in Europe but not sacrificing the Bundesliga – a balancing act which most German clubs fail to get right.

After all, it's no surprise that one of the games of the season was produced by Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, two teams who aren't in the Champions League. But for how long?