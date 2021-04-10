Fast and furios Frankfurt are Champions League ready

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 Wolfsburg, Deutsche Bank Park

(Kamada 8', Jovic 27', Silva 54', Durm 61' - Baku 6', Weghorst 46', Philipp 85')

Following a week in which Germany's current Champions League representatives both suffered frustrating quarterfinal first leg defeats, it was the Bundesliga's likely representatives for next season's competition who stole the show at the weekend.

Intricate midfield play, clinical finishing, lethal counterattacks, plot twists galore — and even supporters chanting outside the stadium — Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg offered it all from start to finish as they demonstrated just why they are both increasingly likely to be in the Champions League next season.

For the Eagles, who eventually tamed the Wolves by virtue of sheer firepower, it would be a first foray into Europe's elite competition since they reached the final of the old European Cup in 1960 — although the historic run to the Europa League semifinal in 2019 certainly provided a foretaste of Frankfurt's appetite for continental competition.

Despite setbacks at the start of each half, Adi Hütter's side remained a constant threat on the counterattack and the Bundesliga's third-most potent attack duly came out on top against the league's second-best defense.

Wolfsburg had only conceded three goals so far in the Rückrunde, the second half of the Bundesliga season, but Daichi Kamada, Luka Jovic, Andre Silva and Erik Durm all found the net on Saturday, as Frankfurt showed they are ready for the Champions League.