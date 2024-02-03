  1. Skip to content
Fashion celebrity Iris Apfel dies at 102

Halida Abbaro
March 2, 2024

The American style icon was a fixture of the fashion world, an influential designer and a passionate collector of contemporary art for more than half a century. It wasn't until she was in her 80s and 90s that she reached the peak of her fame.

