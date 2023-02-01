  1. Skip to content
Fashion Babylon - Being seen is everything

2 hours ago

Three insiders provide honest and self-deprecating reports on the highs and lows of the world of fashion. A critical and outspoken peek behind the scenes of the fashion weeks from Paris to New York.

The luxurious and elitist world of fashion - who really belongs? The designer Michelle Elie, the artist and influencer Casey Spooner and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki - they’re all at the center of the seductive, Babylonian chaos of illusion and self-deception that constitutes this industry. Constantly in the limelight, they jet from fashion week to fashion week. They get front-row seats at shows by Fendi, Prada and Gaultier. But is that really worth anything, in a world where fame and true appreciation are as fleeting as seasonal trends? With brutal honesty and liberating (self-) irony they pursue their dream of playing an important role in the fashion sector.

About the show

DW Sendungslogo "DocFilm"

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

