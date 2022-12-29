  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Vorankündigung der Dokumentation "Highheels und falsche Freunde"
Image: Limonero
LifestyleGlobal issues

Fashion Babylon - Being Seen is Everything

1 hour ago

Three insiders provide honest and self-deprecating reports on the highs and lows of the world of fashion. A critical and outspoken peek behind the scenes of the fashion weeks from Paris to New York.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSd1
Vorankündigung der Dokumentation
Image: Limonero


The luxurious and elitist world of fashion - who really belongs? The designer Michelle Elie, the artist and influencer Casey Spooner and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki - they’re all at the center of the seductive, Babylonian chaos of illusion and self-deception that constitutes this industry. Constantly in the limelight, they jet from fashion week to fashion week.

 

Vorankündigung der Dokumentation
Image: Limonero


They get front-row seats at shows by Fendi, Prada and Gaultier. But is that really worth anything, in a world where fame and true appreciation are as fleeting as seasonal trends? With brutal honesty and liberating (self-) irony they pursue their dream of playing an important role in the fashion sector.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 07.01.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 07.01.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 08.01.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian air defence system intercepts a rocket launched by Russian forces in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russian missile barrage hits Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

PoliticsDecember 28, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Kids of various ages play with ball on dirt road, one of them wearing an Argentina jersey

Nepal: Squatters fight Kathmandu's eviction drive

Nepal: Squatters fight Kathmandu's eviction drive

Society3 hours ago02:08 min
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Business7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Different charging options for handheld devices: Micro-USB, USB-C und Apple Lightning

2022 stories that could still have an impact on our lives

2022 stories that could still have an impact on our lives

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat8 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage