In focus
ClimateDenmark

Faroe Islands' traditional grass roofs reduce CO2 emissions

Wolf Gebhardt
December 20, 2024

Rooftops are laid out like lawns, and they need mowing regularly! The roofs are green in more ways than one: They turn carbon dioxide into oxygen, improving air quality and cutting emissions. And they boast other qualities, too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oNpv
