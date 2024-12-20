Faroe Islands' traditional grass roofs reduce CO2 emissions

ClimateDenmarkFaroe Islands' traditional grass roofs reduce CO2 emissionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateDenmarkWolf Gebhardt12/20/2024December 20, 2024Rooftops are laid out like lawns, and they need mowing regularly! The roofs are green in more ways than one: They turn carbon dioxide into oxygen, improving air quality and cutting emissions. And they boast other qualities, too.https://p.dw.com/p/4oNpvAdvertisement