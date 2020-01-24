 Farming without pesticides: How can we make agriculture greener? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 31.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Farming without pesticides: How can we make agriculture greener?

Cornflowers or potatoes? Wildflowers are disappearing due to increased fertilization in agricultural areas. An otherwise conventional farmer in Germany is testing organic farming methods — with varying success.

A close-up of a field of red and purple flowers (Cornel Lindemann-Berk )

Hanging on a gate is a sign reading: "Potatoes — healthy and delicious." The slogan, to which the word "rare" could justifiably be added, is in line with Cornel Lindemann-Berk's philosophy of quality over quantity. "We don't have enough rain in the summer," he tells DW. "And since we don't want to water them, we've turned this weakness into a strength."

The yields are 50% lower than they might otherwise have been, but even the rare varieties such as Bergerac or Bamberg aren't watery. Customers from across the region come to the farm shop to buy these spuds known for their rich flavor and high mineral content.

Those who came last summer also got to witness the strips of brightly colored flowers around the edge of the Lindemann-Berk's fields. His mixes of brilliant red poppies, cornflowers and wild daisies attracted an abundance of insect life.

"The number of [plant] species has increased, and the number of each insect species has gone up fourfold," says the agronomist.

Scientists began recording the growth of the flowers after carrying out targeted planting for insects and birds. Here, the animals can find food and nectar, as well as a safe place to reproduce.

Read more: Germany's farmers feel the heat of climate change

This is conventional organic farming

This family-run business in Germany's Rhineland region is one of 10 farms across the country taking part in a project to test and implement practical and economically viable conservation measures alongside traditional agriculture.

A farmer holds a potato with purple flesh (DW/K. Jäger)

Rare and exotic-looking, but from the region: Purple or Bergerac potatoes from the farm are a popular choice

A strip of wildflowers next to a cultivated field (Cornel Lindemann-Berk)

Growing and thriving: Wildflowers bloom next to the cultivated field

By taking part in the project, which is known as F.R.A.N.Z. (Future Resources, Agriculture & Nature Conservation) and runs from 2017 to 2027, Lindemann-Berk is on his way to becoming an organic farmer.

"As part of this project, we don't use liquid manure or crop protection agents," he says. "The yield is sometimes zero, because weeds such as thistles and burdock are rampant here." For every crop plant, around 30 unwanted herbs and grass also push through the ground.

Lindemann-Berk has been making losses on grain and rapeseed for years. But when he took over the Gut Neu-Hemmerich farm three decades ago he converted several disused buildings into flats and offices, and so he doesn't have to rely on agriculture alone to make a living. Nonetheless, it's still important to him to plant a diversity of grains. He doesn't cultivate monocultures but practices crop rotation, just as farmers did centuries ago. Varying what he grows each year helps to regenerate the soil, while also reducing disease and pests.

As part of other experiments for F.R.A.N.Z, Lindemann-Berk has sown corn and runner beans together. The beans grow up the corn plants and prevent light from reaching the soil, thereby significantly reducing the growth of weeds. Because the beans are rich in protein and the corn contains starch, the mix also lends itself to cattle feed.

"Skylark-windows" — rectangular strips in the shape of windows which are cut into the crops — were also introduced in the fields. This allowed the heavily decimated bird population to breed undisturbed on the ground among the dense grain.

Lindemann-Berk only uses fertilizers and pesticides in an emergency — and even then in homeopathic doses.

"Too much fertilizer can even cause unwanted weeds to multiply. We've been calculating the requirements for more than 40 years. Using soil samples, we examine the amount of nutrients in the soil and calculate exactly how much fertilizer we need to use in order to get a good yield. Only then do we buy what we need," he says.

Read more: Why Germans are demanding a shift in agriculture

High tech in the fields

He also prefers to use organic fertilizer made of animal excrement. "It's delivered from the Netherlands, because there's hardly any livestock nearby," he says. His farm supplies grain for the Dutch cattle. "So why shouldn't we get the animal's excrement back?" he asks wryly. "Organisms in the soil digest the valuable liquid fertilizer and excrete minerals like nitrogen, which the plants then absorb through their roots."

Red poppies
A cornflower among grain plants

Having a mixture of plants if part of the F.R.A.N.Z project

This liquid crop protection mixture can be applied to troublesome plants using a satellite-navigated and digitally controlled syringe. This kind of work is particularly effective after sunset.

With the help of his own weather station, data collected from the soil and the meteorological service, Lindemann-Berk can make forecasts in order to calculate the risk of attack from fungus. Even then, pesticides should only be used if the plant isn't able to help itself.

By using lactic acid bacteria, Lindemann-Berk was able to dramatically reduce his use of chemical fungicides.

Once the harvest is complete, he takes soil samples again. "So far, the measurements have shown no residues of glyphosate and its breakdown products within the grain," he says.

He points to the shelf behind him, which is full of files, explaining how he has to keep his records for five years. Although fertilizer regulations have been tightening for many years now — causing many farmers to give up on agriculture — he says the positive impacts won't show up in groundwater for 30 years.

Read more: How drones are challenging the face of British agriculture

Not an organic farm — but still environmentally friendly

Organic farms can only treat their plants with copper formulations, which stimulate growth and act as deterrents against fungus. Although it's a heavy metal, people still need copper in small doses to help with blood formation and to support a functioning nervous system.

A shelf full of bottles of pesticide

Organic pesticides are preferred over chemical ones at the Gut Neu-Hemmerich farm — but they're only used in emergencies

Dandelion plants

Not everyone is enthusiastic about pulling weeds by hand

"We do everything we can to be environmentally friendly, and do what the organic farms do so well," says Lindemann-Berk. "Because no one wants to harm the environment. Agribusinesses have been working in the same places for hundreds of years."

Sustainable practice is a priority here. But in order to be certified as an organic farm, he would need to pluck the weeds by hand and — as was done centuries ago — regularly rake the soil around the plants to uproot unwanted herbs and grasses.

"No one wants to do this job, not even young people doing an internship," he says. And so the job is left to machines, in the age of industrial agriculture in Germany.

Lindemann-Berk gives his plants plenty of space to grow, which allows them to absorb enough nutrients from the soil, and in turn leads to well-aerated earth that is less susceptible to fungal diseases. He also calls on customers who pay too much attention to the appearance of their fruits and vegetables to reconsider.

"If I offer my customers tasty and untreated apples from the orchards, you'll always get complaints about a few marks on the fruit," he says, adding that people want produce that is both organic and flawless. "Those two things don't go together."

  • Protesters gather at Brandenburg Gate during Green Week in Berlin

    German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

    German environmentalists are 'fed up'

    Around 27,000 people protested Saturday in Berlin for environmentally friendly agriculture policy, according to organizers. The protests, planned by the coalition "wir haben es satt!" (we're fed up), coincide with International Green Week, a major agriculture and food fair that started on Friday.

  • Protester wave euro notes

    German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

    Show them the money

    Activists wave euro notes at a demonstrator dressed like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Farmers are asking for more EU support to subsidize sustainable agriculture. Parallel to the trade fair, government representatives from 70 countries also attended an agricultural ministers' conference hosted by German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner.

  • A protester wear a pig mask

    German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

    More protection for animals

    Environmental and animal rights activists also protested on Saturday, demanding new government agricultural policies to ensure animal welfare and restrictions on the use of pesticides to protect insects.

  • Tractors line up on a main street in Berlin

    German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

    Farmers for the future

    Farmers staged their own demonstration as more than 150 tractors left Brandenburg Gate and rolled through the streets of the German capital. Their protest movement blames the German government for dying farms and "frustration" in the countryside. Since 2005, an estimated 130,000 farms in Germany have closed.

  • A tractor in at a protest supporting farmers

    German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

    Farmers 'bear the burden'

    Farmers also clogged streets in cities across Germany on Friday. They protested against government regulations demanded by environmental activists, including food labeling and pesticide reduction. "Don't forget that farmers feed you" and "No farm, no food, no future", some posters read. Lawmakers are caught between farmers and climate activists, who say reforms don't go far enough.

  • A dairy farmer squirts milk at a cop

    German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

    An constant struggle

    German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze has admitted it's impossible to "keep pushing [food] prices down while demanding high quality and environmental protection at the same time." Schulze added EU support is necessary to fulfill both expectations. Brussels has seen multiple protests by the agrifood sector, including this one in 2009 when French farmers decried falling milk prices.

    Author: Wesley Rahn


DW recommends

Let's talk about... organic farming

Organic produce is a huge global market. But what does farming organically actually mean, and how how big an impact is it having? (03.12.2016)  

Feeding the world with organics: A realistic prospect?

Organic agriculture is supposed to be the ultimate environmental savior. But can it feed the 10 billion people expected by 2050 in a sustainable manner? (16.10.2017)  

Organics only bright spot for German farmers

Germany's farmers are having a tough time, with farm-gate prices for their produce in a radical slump. Organic produce and wine-growing are the only bright spots in an otherwise difficult agribusiness environment. (09.12.2015)  

Explainer: What are Germany's farmers so angry about?

Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets in cities across Germany to protest new environmental regulations. They're demanding more dialogue to address the increasing challenges facing the agriculture sector. (18.01.2020)  

German farmers and activists protest during Green Week in Berlin

Tens of thousands of people have marched in Berlin calling for more sustainable farming as an agricultural trade fair kicks off. Farmers also protested, saying they are being forced to bear the burden of reform. (18.01.2020)  

Related content

Türkei Fotoreportage Wirtschaft

Deadly pesticides in EU produce from Turkey 24.01.2020

Ever more pesticides, many illegal, are being used in Turkey, according to a new Greenpeace study. Yet the tainted produce keeps ending up on European dinner tables, setting off alarm bells about serious health risks.

Symbolbild China - USA Strafzölle | Fleisch aus den USA

How much water is in a steak? 23.01.2020

Water is a precious resource. There's a lot of talk about how to reduce its consumption, but the crucial food production sector is often excluded. An Augmented Reality infographic in the article offers deeper insights.

On the green Fence Promo Wiese mit Neil King und Gabriel Borrud

WorldLink: Contamination & Endangerment 28.12.2019

Have you heard about DW’s new environment podcast? This week, we feature two episodes of On The Green Fence. The podcast's presenters — Neil King and Gabriel Borrud — travel to a small town in Southern Germany, where water contamination is plaguing residents and they visit a farm outside Berlin to hear how the expansion of agriculture and the use of pesticides is endangering insects.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Kennedy Odede in profile, wearing a blue shirt, smiling and with Kibera slum in the background. (DW)

Quote of the week

'My dream was to bring clean affordable water to the community' - Kennedy Odede, social entrepreneur  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

Eco India looks at innovative ways to avoid food waste and get more out of food production.  

Global Ideas

An airplane flies with contrails in its wake

To fly or not to fly?

As air travel becomes ever more popular, the environment stands to suffer. What's the solution?  