 Farmers reap double the benefits from solar-powered fields | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 10.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Farmers reap double the benefits from solar-powered fields

Solar panels generate electricity in the field, helping both farmers and climate protection. A farm visit - and where else around the world this combination pays off.

Farmer Fabian Karthaus poses next to a tractor

Solar panels are becoming integral to some forms of farming

Fabian Karthaus grew up with solar energy.

"My father built the first photovoltaic system on the barn roof and you could see that it worked,"  he says.

Today, the farmer is 33 and owns two large solar power systems himself. Berries now grow underneath one of them. Five years ago, Karthaus took over his father's farm near the western German town of Paderborn and runs it on the side.

The trained electrical engineer works during the day as a product manager for agricultural electronics because: "I can't feed a family with the earnings from growing 80 hectares of field beans, grain, rapeseed, and corn crops."

Fabian Karthaus inspects his plants beneath the solar panels

Fabian Karthaus grows berries beneath solar panels and is looking to expand in the future

Heat and drought have also caused a significant drop in yieldsin recent years.

"My wife and I started thinking about how we could continue to operate the farm in a meaningful way," Karthaus says. That's how the idea of growing berries under a solar roof with translucent modules was born.

"We thought about which kind of berry goes with what sort of light and shade. Blueberries and raspberries are woodland plants, so that works really well," he says.

The first harvest from the seedlings last year was good. Usually, the plants are grown outdoors or in foil tunnels.

But Karthaus suspects the shade under the modules could increase yields. Extremely hot summers are now an increasing problem for plants, even in Germany. As Karthaus explains, roofs made of solar modules reduce evaporation and, thus, save water.

"We once measured it here. The evaporation is about a quarter compared to plants in the open field," he says.

Fabian Karthaus points to the underbelly of a row of solar panels

The panels are put together to allow the right amounts of light through

Power above, berries below

Of course the modules also provide electricity. With 750 kilowatts of power, the system generates about 640,000 kilowatt hours a year, which is equivalent to the electricity needs of 160 households.

Karthaus receives just under €0.06/kWh for feeding it into the grid. He wants to use part of the solar power himself to operate his own refrigeration and freeze-drying systems. If he had to buy the electricity from the energy supplier, it would be much more expensive at around €0.25/kWh.

"It's a win-win situation for everyone. It means that we can generate green power locally, decentralized, where the energy is consumed," says Karthaus.

Karthaus plugs in his e-car

Karthaus uses his solar energy to power his car

In Germany, this method of cultivation works well for soft fruits, apples, cherries, potatoes and procude such as tomatoes and cucumbers. In other regions of the world, different plants and module designs would be more suitable.

Huge potential worldwide

What exactly grows where, is something interested parties from all over the world can learn from Max Trommelsdorff, an expert in agrivoltaics at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in the southern German town of Freiburg. Trommsdorff and his colleagues advise governments worldwide and recently organized an international conference on solar energy and farming.

Depending on the location, one has to estimate the optimal light conditions for the plants as well as local demand for electricity, says Trommelsdorff.

"There are big regional differences: It depends on what is being grown, what the climate zones are, what the rural structures are."

A farm vehicle moves toward a part of the field that stands under solar panels

Farmers in southern Germany are testing this plant to see what grows under it best

The big challenge, he says, is mutual understanding: "What can photovoltaics do? What does agriculture need for successful integration?"

Trommsdorff and his colleagues see huge potential for agrivoltaics worldwide. There are already some Agri-PV plants in Europe, Mali, Gambia and Chile, but the vast majority so far are in Asia.

The world's largest plant, with a capacity of around 1,000 megawatts and covering 20 square kilometers, is located on the edge of the Gobi Desert in China. The cultivation of goji berries under the module roofs is intended to make the dry earth fertile again.

And in Japan, farmers are already harvesting from more than 2t,000 agri-PV systems.

"The aim here is to support structural change, stop the rural exodus, and create prospects for the rural population," says Trommsdorff.

An aerial view of a solar field

Some berry farmers in the Netherlands are swapping traditional roofs of plastic for solar panels

In Europe, France is a pioneer, especially in winegrowing. There, government subsidies for modular roofs are intended to protect vines.

"Many grape varieties have too much sun and heat due to climate change," Trommsdorff explains. "Shade can bring some benefits here."

New prospects for agriculture 

Fabian Karthaus is planning on expanding his solar field in the future. At the moment, his berries grow under 0.4 hectares of solar panels. "I would like to expand this to an area of eight or 10 hectares, then it will really be worthwhile."

However, Karthaus will have to be patient. So far, he says, the expansion is still cumbersome for farmers in Germany. But he hopes that will change soon. And he is already advising other farmers to "definitely start dealing with the topic," even if it still takes a while to implement in their own fields.

This article was adapted from German.

  • Farmer Fabian Kathaus with his solar panels. He cultivates berries on an area of 0.4 hectares near Paderborn.

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Harvesting electricity and berries

    Fabian Karthaus is one of the first farmers in Germany to grow raspberries and blueberries under photovoltaic panels. His solar field near the city of Paderborn in northwestern Germany is 0.4 hectares but he is so pleased with the system hat he would like to expand it to 10 ha. He could then generate enough electricity for around 4,000 households and provide more berries for supermarkets.

  • Large glass panels above growing produce

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Glass panels instead of plastic roof

    Up until now, many farmers have grown delicate fruits and vegetables under plastic film. But these only last a few years, cost money and produce a lot of plastic waste. That's one reason why more and more farmers in the Netherlands are planting under glass panels, as here in Groenleven. These protect the harvests, last for at least 30 years. And there's an additional income from electricity sales.

  • A covered area in northern China where grains grow under photovoltaic panels

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    China promotes agri-PVs

    China is massively expanding photovoltaics and has also been relying on agricultural photovoltaics (agri-PVs) for several years. This plant in the northern Chinese province of Hebei has an area of over 10 hectares, with grain growing underneath. The solar modules are manufactured nearby. This creates jobs and helps fight poverty.

  • Solar panel park in Qinghai, China

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Deserts become fertile

    Some of the largest solar parks in the world are located in the Chinese Gobi Desert, where there is plenty of space. In some places, crops are grown in the shade of the modules. This helps to stop desertification and allow soils to become arable again.

  • Agri-PV solar panels in Chile with vegetables growing underneath

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Shade works against drought

    This small solar roof in a field near Santiago in Chile is one of the first agri-PV systems in Latin America. Researchers are using broccoli and cauliflower to test how the system works best. The region is very sunny and suffers from declining rainfall and increasing more drought. Initial experience with solar shade in this field has been positive.

  • Mobile solar water pump in Rwanda, farmer stands in front

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Water with solar power

    This farmer in Rwanda earns her money with a mobile solar water pump. She pulls her vehicle to other farmers' fields and irrigates them for a small fee. Across Africa, the potential for solar modules in agriculture is huge.

  • Solar power station in Cixi, China on a lake with a fish farm underneath

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    Fish farm with solar harvest

    This arrangement is also new in eastern China, 150 kilometers south of Shanghai. On this lake, solar panels float on pontoons, beneath which is a fish farm. The panels were positioned to give the fish get enough light. The 300 hectares of panels produce electricity for 100,000 households.

  • Vertical solar panels on a farm in Germany

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    An alternative perspective

    Placing solar panels vertically in a field allows them to receive light from both sides. In Germany, such structure can produce just as much electricity per module as roof systems. At the same time, such solar fences provide wind protection and leave plenty of space for harvesting equipment.

  • Solar panels in a field with sheep in Germany

    Double harvest: Solar panels on farms

    More biodiversity

    Corn, wheat and sugar cane for bio-gas and bio-fuel account for about 4% of global arable land. Generating the corresponding energy with solar modules would be much cheaper — and they only need 10% of the arable land currently used. This also benefits nature: Solar parks do not need pesticides, which increases biodiversity and strengthens the resilience of ecosystems.

    Author: Gero Rueter


Audios and videos on the topic

Clean and Cheap: Solar's Winning Formula  