Farmer protests: India blocks prominent Twitter accounts, detains journalists

Twitter temporarily "withheld" nearly 250 accounts and tweets in India on Monday, raising concerns over free speech in the country. The accounts, including those of a joint front that represents protesting farmers and a leading independent news magazine, were blocked at the government's request.

Prominent accounts to face temporary suspension online in India included The Caravan magazine, Kisan Ekta Morcha as well as journalists covering the farmers' protests. All were back up nearly six hours later.

Other prominent accounts on the list belonged to some opposition leaders, an actor and an economist.

Sources at India's IT ministry told media outlets at home and abroad, albeit off the record, that the government had directed the social media giant to act against specific accounts and tweets that posed a "grave threat to public order."

However, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders condemned the action, calling it a "shocking case of blatant censorship".

"By ordering these blockings, the Home Affairs Ministry is behaving like an Orwellian Ministry of Truth who wants to impose its own narrative about the farmers' protests," the group said.

Meanwhile, the government issued charges of sedition against several prominent journalists and media outlets.

Crackdown on journalists

Late last week, authorities detained freelance journalist and contributor to The Caravan Mandeep Punia from Delhi's Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting for over two months. He was accused of being a part of a scuffle that took place seven hours before he was arrested.

Support poured in for Punia as fellow journalists staged a protest outside police headquarters against his arrest. They said he was being targeted for his reporting on the farmers’ protests.

Another journalist, Dharmender Singh, was also detained but allowed to go after he showed his identity card to the police.

"Such crackdowns impinge on the media's right to report freely and interferes with our right to freedom of expression, and freedom of the press as guaranteed by the Constitution of India," several press bodies said in a joint statement.

The detention of the journalists comes soon after sedition cases were filed against prominent journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, several editors at The Caravan, as well as opposition politician Shashi Tharoor, for their comments following the Republic Day violence.

They face legal difficulties for saying that a protester who died on January 26 was killed by police. Police say he was not shot and that he died after his tractor overturned. However, his family disputes this and says he lost control of his vehicle after being shot.

Protests heated up on Republic Day

The farmers have camped outside Delhi for over two months, demanding the repeal of three agriculture laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in September last year.

Largely peaceful protests descended into violence early last week, on India's Republic Day, when some farmers broke police cordons and were then met with tear gas and baton charges.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Military parade on the Rajpath Boulevard, New Delhi An audience sat watching the Republic Day military parade spectacle in the center of the capital city to commemorate the introduction of the 1950 constitution after India gained its independence from the British Empire.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade India flaunts its cultural diversity The annual Republic Day parade shows off the country's ethnic and cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist party has previously come under fire for passing legislation considered discriminatory against the country's large Muslim population.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Socially distanced spectacular This year's Republic Day was scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grand military and cultural parade couldn't help but be overshadowed by the tens of thousands of protesting farmers surrounding the city.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Protesters march on the capital Tens of thousands of angry farmers rode tractors and horses towards New Delhi during the Republic Day parade to protest a contentious agricultural law which they say threatens their livelihood.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Police out in force Riot police put up barricades in an attempt to hold of the protesters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unable to quell the rising anger which is seen as a major threat to his government.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Protesters break through police lines One section of the protest rally diverged from the pre-arranged route and ripped through the barricades forcing police to pull back. Protest organizers said that the other parts of the demonstration stuck to the route they had planned.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Police fire tear gas Police in the Indian capital fired tear gas after the protesting farmers pushed through the lines of control. Authorities had wanted to stop the protesters from entering the city during the Republic Day parade.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Protesters refuse to let up Thousands of farmers, many from the populous "breadbasket" state of Punjab in the north, have been camped out near the capital city for weeks. The unions have rejected offers to delay the implementation of the controversial law, demanding its full repeal.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Farmers fear for their livelihoods Half of India's population work in agriculture and represent a large voting block. However, their economic power has waned as other industries develop. Already struck by financial difficulties, farmer unions fear that the new law will allow big companies to buy up large tracts of land making it impossible for small landowning farmers to survive. Author: Alex Berry



The laws were hailed as a watershed moment by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claimed farmers would now be free to sell crops anywhere and to anyone they liked, including big corporations, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets that pay a minimum support price (MSP) for certain produce.

Farmers argue that the government is shying away from its responsibility to ensure an MSP for farm produce and stress that the new laws leave them at the mercy of corporations, which can now enter India's farming sector with no government safeguards in place.