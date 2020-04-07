 Far-right terrorist ringleader found to be teenager in Estonia | News | DW | 10.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Far-right terrorist ringleader found to be teenager in Estonia

A group known as Feuerkrieg Division (fire war division) was led by a 13-year-old from Estonia. The teenager shared bomb-making instructions and wanted to set up a terrorist training camp.

A boy, photographed from behind, sits at a computer (imago/J. Rovirosa)

Authorities in Estonia captured the leader of a far-right terrorist group called the "Feuerkrieg Division" (FDK), or ''fire war division,'' an online group with members that spread across several countries, Der Spiegel reported on Thursday.

Investigators found the group was headed by a 13-year-old, the German magazinesaid, citing Estonian newspaper Eesti Ekspress. The young man operated online under the name "Commander" and was responsible for the recruitment and admission of new members. 

He also shared bomb-making instructions, spoke about planning an attack on London and suggested organizing military training camps in February, to commemorate the "100th birthday" of Adolf Hitler's former political party NSDAP.

Due to the suspect's age, he cannot be prosecuted in Estonia, Der Spiegel reported. Instead, authorities will have to seek other legal measures to protect him from himself and others.

Read more: Germany bans branch of far-right 'Reichsbürger' movement

Members in Germany

Reports suggest FDK operated almost entirely online and idolized right-wing terrorists as "saints," calling on members to follow their example. 

As recently as October, the group wrote a series of tenets such as "we are not afraid to die and we kill anyone who gets in our way." FDK announced its dissolution on February 8, though authorities found internal chats indicating they would continue under a new name.

The group was reportedly active worldwide and had, until recently, some 70 members in 15 countries, including Germany.

Read more: German gun clubs fending off the far-right AfD

Online radicalization

Der Spiegel reported that the German branch consisted of six members, going by internal chat names of "Heydrich", "Teuton", "Dekkit", "Napola88", "Wolfskampf" and "Jus-ad-bellum."

"Heydrich" was said to be the head of the German organization and he was arrested in Bavaria in February of this year. Investigators found photos of the 22-year-old man posing with a mask on, a self-made rifle and an edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf."

The members of FKD are the latest group of suspected right-wing terrorists allegedly radicalized online that security authorities have long overlooked. 

According to the magazine, "Heydrich" had no criminal background and no connection to the regional neo-Nazi scene before his activities with the FKD. Instead, he reportedly underwent self-radicalization on the internet, through right-wing chat groups.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Hanau shootings: What we know about the victims

German officials have said all of the victims of the far-right-motivated attack had a migrant background. Turkish and Kurdish groups in Germany are calling for more action against far-right extremism. (21.02.2020)  

German far-right crimes rise

Germany recorded over 22,000 right-wing extremist crimes last year, according to preliminary interior ministry statistics. And twice as many weapons permits were issued than the previous year. (07.04.2020)  

Revolution Chemnitz: Right-wing German terror group handed jail terms

Eight men were found guilty of being members of a terrorist organization for their involvement in the group "Revolution Chemnitz." The men planned to launch a civil-war-like revolt in Berlin before they were caught. (24.03.2020)  

German police find human remains in raids against weapons dealers

Authorities in the eastern state of Brandenburg seized dozens of guns, Nazi paraphernalia and a WWII bazooka — as well as human bones. Authorities hailed the raid as a huge success against international weapons dealers. (23.03.2020)  

Report: Racist asylum-seeker hostel attackers seldom convicted

Only 8% of racist attacks on asylum-seeker hostels in Germany from 2015 to 2018 resulted in convictions, according to a new TV documentary. The filmmakers accuse authorities of lax pursuit of "cocky" far-right suspects. (06.04.2020)  

Related content

Symbolbild Rechtsextremen

German far-right crimes rise 07.04.2020

Germany recorded over 22,000 right-wing extremist crimes last year, according to preliminary interior ministry statistics. And twice as many weapons permits were issued than the previous year.

Deutschand Chemnitz | Prozess Revolution Chemnitz

Revolution Chemnitz: Right-wing German terror group handed jail terms 24.03.2020

Eight men were found guilty of being members of a terrorist organization for their involvement in the group "Revolution Chemnitz." The men planned to launch a civil-war-like revolt in Berlin before they were caught.

Handgranate mit Deutschlandfahne und Grundgesetz, Extremismus in Deutschland

Germany underestimated far-right terror for 'too long' 05.03.2020

The threat of far-right terror in Germany has not been taken seriously, the head of Germany's parliament told lawmakers in the wake of the Hanau attacks. Wolfgang Schäuble said the violence did not occur in a vacuum.

Advertisement