  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUkraineIsrael-Hamas
CrimeUnited Kingdom

Far-right riots unsettle UK's Muslim community

Jessica Saltz
August 5, 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to bring the "full force of the law" down on violent anti-immigrant protesters. Misinformation surrounding the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport had sparked far-right riots across the UK.

https://p.dw.com/p/4j8qw
Skip next section Similar stories from United Kingdom

Similar stories from United Kingdom

Some yellow and greenish algae float on the sea surface.

Scottish farmers cultivating algae to tackle climate crisis

Scottish farmers are transforming algae into a treasure that supports climate sustainability and business opportunities.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 15, 202402:38 min
An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on March 06, 2024

Ahead of UK election, parties target migrants to win votes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to win with the slogan "Stop the boats." Even the opposition wants to curb immigration.
PoliticsJune 28, 202404:19 min
Two fishers carry yellow crates on a beach

Are Scottish fishers victims of Brexit?

Fishers in northwestern Scotland have blamed Brexit for lower profits, fewer workers and too much red tape.
BusinessJune 6, 202404:10 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Crime from Europe

More on Crime from Europe

Illustration shows Ship to shore cranes, docked ship and loaded with containers pictured at Antwerp harbor

EU ports join forces to fight drug smuggling

The European Union is teaming up with port operators in Belgium and the Netherlands to fight back against illegal drugs.
CrimeJanuary 24, 202402:27 min
Skip next section More on Crime from around the world

More on Crime from around the world

Südafrika Protest gegen Frauengewalt

Is South Africa suffering from an epidemic of gun violence?

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates. What role does gun violence play in that and why?
CrimeMay 2, 202403:37 min
An illustration showing many identical people sitting at rows of computers, being supervised by two men in a featureless room

Scam Factory: Behind Asia's Cyber Slavery

They scam unsuspecting victims all across the world — but they are victims themselves.
CrimeJanuary 29, 202428:35 min
external

Mexico: The 'Los Ardillos' drug gang

A hostage situation in the state of Guerrero is fueling concerns about the ever-growing influence of organized crime.
CrimeJuly 12, 202301:48 min
Show more