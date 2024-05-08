Far-right riots unsettle UK's Muslim community

CrimeUnited KingdomFar-right riots unsettle UK's Muslim communityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited KingdomJessica Saltz08/05/2024August 5, 2024British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to bring the "full force of the law" down on violent anti-immigrant protesters. Misinformation surrounding the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport had sparked far-right riots across the UK.https://p.dw.com/p/4j8qwAdvertisement