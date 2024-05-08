  1. Skip to content
Far-right riots unsettle Britain's Muslim community

Jessica Saltz
August 5, 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to bring the "full force of the law" down on violent anti-immigrant protesters. Misinformation surrounding the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport had sparked far-right rallies across the UK.

