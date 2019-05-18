 Far-right parties form new group in European Parliament | News | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Far-right parties form new group in European Parliament

A group of 73 lawmakers from far-right groups across Europe wants to devolve power back to EU member states, curb immigration and stop the spread of Islam. Italy's League and France's National Rally are at its head.

Marine Le Pen at the center of her fellow far-right MEPs in 'Identity and Democracy'

The newly formed Identity and Democracy (ID) group has 73 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in the 751 seat assembly ahead of its new session in July. 

Replacing the Europe of Nations and Freedom group, which had 36 seats in the previous parliament, the new ID group includes:

  • Italy's Liga (League) party with 28 lawmakers
  • France's Rassemblement National (National Rally) with 22
  • Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 11
  • Austria's FPÖ (Freedom Party) with 3
  • Belgium's Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) with 3
  • Finland's PS (True Finns) with 2
  • Czech Republic's Freedom and Direct Democracy with 2
  • Denmark's People's Party with 1
  • Estonia's Conservative People's Party with 1

The 29 MEPs of the UK Brexit party and Spain's new Vox party have not signed up to join the ID group. Vox preferred to join the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR). Nigel Farage's Brexit party has not yet made an alliance.

The AfD's co-leader Jörg Meuthen said in the press launch Thursday in Brussels that the ID group's aims were to prevent more powers being taken by the European Union from member states and block any further harmonization and what he called "the undermining of the nation state."

However, Meuthen denied the group wanted to destroy the EU: "There are people who say we want to destroy the EU, I want to contradict this." He said the EU needed to be "limited and reformed."

Fifth largest grouping

France's Marine Le Pen and Italy's Matteo Salvini, who head the largest parties making up the new ID grouping, had engaged in international talks with other far-right parties ahead of the European elections in an attempt to make it the third-largest group in the assembly. In total, 10% of MEPs elected in the May elections represent far-right parties.

But they failed to resolve differences on policies with a number of their far-right colleagues and the ID has become only the fifth-largest grouping in the assembly, coming in just behind the Greens.  

The ID will be led by Italian Marco Zanni of Salvini's League party. He denied the failure to attract all the far-right parties was a defeat. "We were unable to create a united group for a number of reasons with the Brexit party," he said at the ID launch. "It's not a defeat, it's an open relationship. We are open if they want to cooperate."

One of the main differences among the far-right groups in Europe appears to be their attitude towards Russia. Salvini's League and Le Pen's National Rally enjoy close ties to Moscow while Scandinavian and Baltic parties see Russia as more of a threat. 

Watch video 00:32

Marine Le Pen: 'This is a victory for the people'

jm/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Euroskeptic, anti-immigrant parties team up for EU election

The AfD and other euroskeptic parties have formed a bloc ahead of the European Parliament elections. Various anti-immigrant youth organizations recently gathered in Rome, giving a sense of what might be to come. (05.04.2019)  

Nationalist and far-right parties rally in Milan ahead of EU vote

AfD leader Jörg Meuthen and France's Marine Le Pen were among those rallying in Italy in support of Matteo Salvini's new alliance of Europe's nationalist parties ahead of the EU elections. Austria's FPÖ stayed away. (18.05.2019)  

France's far-right National Rally joins Salvini's European alliance

Marine Le Pen has thrown her weight behind Salvini's new pan-European right-wing bloc. So far the group has garnered support from nationalist parties in Austria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia and Finland. (20.04.2019)  

AfD demands radical EU reforms to avoid Germany's 'Dexit'

The AfD blasted the "privileged" members of the European Parliament while campaigning to join that very body. Germany would have to leave the EU if the bloc is not reformed, the party's election manifesto says. (13.01.2019)  

UK's 'Mr. Brexit' Nigel Farage eyes EU election success

With Brexit postponed, the UK is holding European Parliament elections. Supporters of Nigel Farage's new party are hoping for a strong showing. DW's Birgit Maass reports from Wales on an unusual campaign season. (21.05.2019)  

Germany's 'Die Partei' takes satire to the European Parliament

After lampooning Germany's traditional parties in the EU elections, the satirical party Die Partei is sending two representatives to Brussels. But when things get serious, where do the jokes end and the politics start? (07.06.2019)  

Manfred Weber reelected leader of conservative EPP in European Parliament

The German lawmaker has negotiated a minor hurdle in his bid for Europe's top job. But France still opposes his aim of becoming European Commission president. (05.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Marine Le Pen: 'This is a victory for the people'  

EU vote: Heavy losses for Germany's ruling parties  

Enemy in Brussels: What are Europe's right-wing populists after?  

Related content

Italien Kundgebung von neuer Rechts-Allianz in Mailand | Jörg Meuthen

Nationalist and far-right parties rally in Milan ahead of EU vote 18.05.2019

AfD leader Jörg Meuthen and France's Marine Le Pen were among those rallying in Italy in support of Matteo Salvini's new alliance of Europe's nationalist parties ahead of the EU elections. Austria's FPÖ stayed away.

Italien Mailand Treffen von Europas Rechtspopulisten

Who are the far-right populists looking to disrupt the EU? 23.05.2019

In the home stretch for the 2019 EU elections, polls suggest far-right populist parties are headed for a strong return. But who are the larger than life figures like Matteo Salvini, Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orban, and what do the want in the European Parliament?

Europawahl 2019 l Manfred Weber, Spitzenkandidat der Europäischen Volkspartei EVP in München

Manfred Weber reelected leader of conservative EPP in European Parliament 05.06.2019

The German lawmaker has negotiated a minor hurdle in his bid for Europe's top job. But France still opposes his aim of becoming European Commission president.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  