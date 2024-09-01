Germany: Far-right AfD wins first state vote since WWII

Skip next section Preliminary results: AfD wins in Thuringia, comes a close second in Saxony

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 Preliminary results: AfD wins in Thuringia, comes a close second in Saxony

The far-right AfD won the election in Thuringia, securing 32.8% of the vote, preliminary results showed after all votes were counted.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) came second, winning 23.6%.

The upstart, left-wing party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) was third with 15.8% of the vote.

Germany’s ruling coalition parties, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the environmentalist Greens and business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), received a drubbing at the polls.

The SPD managed to make it into the state legislature with a mere 6.1% of the vote, but the Greens and the FDP failed to meet the 5% threshold.

In Saxony, the CDU emerged victorious with 31.9%, while the AfD came a close second securing 30.6% of the vote. The BSW was third with 11.8%.

The SPD and the Greens took a hit in Saxony, with the former winning just 7.3% and the latter 5.1% of the vote.

The results mean talks for government formation could be tough and protracted in both states.