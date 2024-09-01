Far-right German party wins first state election since WWII

Skip next section AfD says wants to form government in Thuringia, wants to talk to everyone

The co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, has described the outcome of the state election in Thuringia as a "clear mandate" to form government.

"We have, in Thuringia, a clear lead ... so we also have a clear mandate to govern," he told public broadcaster ZDF.

"That is also what democracy is," he added.

Chrupalla also said that his party was willing to talk to all other parties.

"For those who want to be credible while doing politics … and want to take voters' choices into account, there will be no more politics without AfD," he said.

Exit polls put the AfD on track to win around 31% of the vote in Thuringia, ahead of the CDU on 24%. All other parties have ruled out entering into a governing coalition with the AfD.