Far-right German party to win first state vote since WWII

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Berlin mayor: Elections in Thuringia, Saxony a 'wake-up call'

The mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner from the center-right CDU, says that the projected results of the votes in Thuringia and Saxony should make mainstream politicians rethink their ways.

"This is a wake-up call that we must not ignore, maybe the last one we get," he told Germany's Tagesspiegel newspaper.

With state polls boosting the far-right AfD and the leftist-populist BSW, Wegner said the results "show, in a shocking manner, that many people in our country no longer feel represented by the centrist democratic parties."

He urged all democratic forces, including those in his own party, to reconsider "if the course in recent years was the right one, if the worries and fears of the citizens were taken seriously," adding that the future of democracy was at stake.