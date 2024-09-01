Far-right German party to win first state vote since WWII

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Greens hope to stay in Saxony government

The pro-environment Green Party is projected to enter the new state parliament in Saxony, though just barely — they are expected to win 5.3-5.5% of the vote, scraping by the 5% threshold to qualify for seats in the assembly.

Green Party co-leader Omid Nouripour said there was still a chance for his party to continue participating in the Saxony state government.

In Thuringia, where the Greens are projected to stay below the 5% threshold, he said the party was in for a painful reckoning with the result.

But he also said that the lead of the far-right AfD in Thuringia is a cause for even bigger concern.

"To be honest, my pain tonight is marginal compared to the fact that we have a profound turning point and an openly far-right party has become the strongest force in a state parliament for the first time since 1949," he said.