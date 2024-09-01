Far-right German party to win first state vote since WWII

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Höcke warns against avoiding AfD in Thuringia

Talking to public broadcaster ARD, AfD leader in Thuringia Björn Höcke said that creating coalitions without his far-right party "would not be good for the state."

"I can only warn against it," he said. "Whoever wants stability in Thuringia has to integrate the AfD."

Höcke also said that some members of the center-right CDU were opposed to the party's stance towards the AfD. The CDU has repeatedly dismissed any speculation of entering into coalitions with the far-right party.

On Sunday, Höcke asked, "How long can the CDU leadership keep up their policy of going against their base?"

The firebrand leader also said that "changes will only happen with the AfD."

Exit polls put the AfD in first place in Thuringia on 32.8%, ahead of the CDU on 23.8%.