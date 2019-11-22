 Far-right German AfD lawmakers meet Assad representatives in Syria | News | DW | 22.11.2019

News

Far-right German AfD lawmakers meet Assad representatives in Syria

Members of Germany's far-right populist AfD visited Syria to prove that the country is a "safe country of origin" for migrants. They also aim to increase economic ties between Germany and the war-torn country.

Destroyed houses and soldiers in Syria (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/J. Simkin)

Members of Germany's far-right populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) met with representatives of the Syrian government in Damascus on Friday. The meeting took place as part of a visit by the anti-immigration party to prove that Syria is a "safe country of origin" for migrants to be sent back to.

The AfD said in a statement that their goal for the trip was to "assess concretely the situation in Syria in person as well as to have a dialogue over the situation surrounding the Syrian people and the current state of the peace process."

The party, which has been described as anti-Islam, has long pushed for the deportation of Syrians currently living in Germany.

Friday's meeting also touched on a potential economic partnership between Germany and Syria. The AfD delegation had talks with the Syrian tourism, finance and foreign ministers who serve under President Bashar Assad, according to the DPA news agency.

Read more: Opinion: EU needs a clear refugee policy

Senior AfD politician Steffen Kotre tweeted a link to a video saying that his party wants to send 70,000 refugees back to Syria and end sanctions against Assad's government.

What is the situation in Syria really like?

Deaths and injuries are still reported on a daily basis in the war-torn country. Recent military action by Turkey in north-eastern Syria has led to civilian deaths.

Infrastructure remains poor across the country with many destroyed buildings and disseminated services.

Read more: Are deportations from Germany on the rise?

Most of the information about the lawmakers' visit has come through the AfD's own channels, and German broadcaster ARD reported that coverage of their visit is being given exclusively to Russian state TV channel RT.

The delegation also visited the national museum and the old town of Damascus, accompanied by senior members of the Assad regime.

The visit is the second time that AfD members have traveled to Syrian to show that the country was safe for "remigration." A 2018 visit was heavily criticized by most other political parties in the German parliament.

  • Protesters hold a Refugees not welcome sign at a demonstration in Erfurt, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    German far-right lawmakers travel to Syria

    A group of state and national lawmakers with the German anti-immigration AfD kicked off a week-long trip to Syria by meeting with allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on March 6. Their goal? To prove Syria is safe enough to repatriate refugees living in Germany. Berlin sharply criticized the move, with a government spokesman saying: "Whoever courts this regime disqualifies themselves."

  • US Senator John McCain (picture alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    US Senator John McCain

    The Republican senator made two controversial, private trips to Syria. The first was in May 2013 when he met with members of the opposition Free Syrian Army. Shortly thereafter, the US began training and equipping opposition forces. The second was in January 2017, when McCain met with troops in Kurdish-held northern Syria. Although criticized in the media, Washington hasn't censured the senator.

  • US Representative Tulsi Gabbard (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    US Representative Tulsi Gabbard

    In January 2017, the Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and military veteran went on a "fact finding" visit to Syria. In a complete reversal with US policy, Gabbard met with Assad during her trip. She was staunchly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for the visit. Gabbard is one of the few US politicians to voice doubt over whether the Assad regime has been using chemical weapons.

  • EU flag (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    MEPs meet with Assad

    Three members of the European Parliament led by Spanish MEP Javier Couso Permuy visited Syria and met with Assad as part of a "working visit." The EU parliament denied that the body paid for the trip, calling it an unofficial visit. The MEPs later formed a group called the Syria Peace Process Support Group, which met Assad in Syria again in March 2017.

  • Former President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt (picture-alliance/A. Barros)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    Council of Europe head faces consequences

    Pedro Agramunt, the former president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) went on a Russia-sponsored trip to Syria in March 2017. During the visit, the Spanish senator not only met with Assad, but with Russian officials, as well. Although he apologized, PACE prohibited him from traveling or speaking on behalf of the assembly. PACE did not have the power to dismiss him.

  • Men walk past damaged buildings in Homs, Syria in May 2014 (Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

    Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview

    French lawmakers spark outrage at home

    In February 2015, four French MPs from different political parties met with Assad — bucking France's no-contact policy with the regime — and toured areas hit hard by the war, including the city of Homs (pictured above).Their trip was swiftly condemned by the French government and there were calls for the MPs to resign. All of them ended up staying in their posts.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


