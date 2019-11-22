Far-right German AfD lawmakers meet Assad representatives in Syria

Members of Germany's far-right populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) met with representatives of the Syrian government in Damascus on Friday. The meeting took place as part of a visit by the anti-immigration party to prove that Syria is a "safe country of origin" for migrants to be sent back to.

The AfD said in a statement that their goal for the trip was to "assess concretely the situation in Syria in person as well as to have a dialogue over the situation surrounding the Syrian people and the current state of the peace process."

The party, which has been described as anti-Islam, has long pushed for the deportation of Syrians currently living in Germany.

Friday's meeting also touched on a potential economic partnership between Germany and Syria. The AfD delegation had talks with the Syrian tourism, finance and foreign ministers who serve under President Bashar Assad, according to the DPA news agency.

Senior AfD politician Steffen Kotre tweeted a link to a video saying that his party wants to send 70,000 refugees back to Syria and end sanctions against Assad's government.

What is the situation in Syria really like?

Deaths and injuries are still reported on a daily basis in the war-torn country. Recent military action by Turkey in north-eastern Syria has led to civilian deaths.

Infrastructure remains poor across the country with many destroyed buildings and disseminated services.

Most of the information about the lawmakers' visit has come through the AfD's own channels, and German broadcaster ARD reported that coverage of their visit is being given exclusively to Russian state TV channel RT.

The delegation also visited the national museum and the old town of Damascus, accompanied by senior members of the Assad regime.

The visit is the second time that AfD members have traveled to Syrian to show that the country was safe for "remigration." A 2018 visit was heavily criticized by most other political parties in the German parliament.

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview German far-right lawmakers travel to Syria A group of state and national lawmakers with the German anti-immigration AfD kicked off a week-long trip to Syria by meeting with allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on March 6. Their goal? To prove Syria is safe enough to repatriate refugees living in Germany. Berlin sharply criticized the move, with a government spokesman saying: "Whoever courts this regime disqualifies themselves."

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview US Senator John McCain The Republican senator made two controversial, private trips to Syria. The first was in May 2013 when he met with members of the opposition Free Syrian Army. Shortly thereafter, the US began training and equipping opposition forces. The second was in January 2017, when McCain met with troops in Kurdish-held northern Syria. Although criticized in the media, Washington hasn't censured the senator.

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview US Representative Tulsi Gabbard In January 2017, the Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and military veteran went on a "fact finding" visit to Syria. In a complete reversal with US policy, Gabbard met with Assad during her trip. She was staunchly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for the visit. Gabbard is one of the few US politicians to voice doubt over whether the Assad regime has been using chemical weapons.

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview MEPs meet with Assad Three members of the European Parliament led by Spanish MEP Javier Couso Permuy visited Syria and met with Assad as part of a "working visit." The EU parliament denied that the body paid for the trip, calling it an unofficial visit. The MEPs later formed a group called the Syria Peace Process Support Group, which met Assad in Syria again in March 2017.

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview Council of Europe head faces consequences Pedro Agramunt, the former president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) went on a Russia-sponsored trip to Syria in March 2017. During the visit, the Spanish senator not only met with Assad, but with Russian officials, as well. Although he apologized, PACE prohibited him from traveling or speaking on behalf of the assembly. PACE did not have the power to dismiss him.

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview French lawmakers spark outrage at home In February 2015, four French MPs from different political parties met with Assad — bucking France's no-contact policy with the regime — and toured areas hit hard by the war, including the city of Homs (pictured above).Their trip was swiftly condemned by the French government and there were calls for the MPs to resign. All of them ended up staying in their posts. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



