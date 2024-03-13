Far-right firebrand Geert Wilders to forego Dutch PM job

Months after surprisingly coming out on top in the Netherlands' election, far-right leader Geert Wilders has said he does not have the political support to form a governing coalition.

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said Wednesday he would not be the Netherlands' next prime minister.

Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV) won the most votes in national elections last year, but he failed to persuade other parties to join him in a coalition.

"I can only become Prime Minister if all parties in the coalition support it. That was not the case," Wilders wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The love for my country and voters is bigger and more important than my own position."

More to come...