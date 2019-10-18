 Far-right Bundestag committee chairman told to quit by German parties | News | DW | 02.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Far-right Bundestag committee chairman told to quit by German parties

Five German parties have upped calls for a far-right AfD member to quit as chairman of the Bundestag's legal committee. Stephan Brandner has been accused of using "outrageous" allusions to slur rock star Udo Lindenberg.

Vorsitzender des Rechtsausschusses des Deutschen Bundestages Stephan Brandner (AfD) (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Brandner had "toyed quite deliberately with anti-Semitic terminology" in a tweet directed at Lindenberg, said Jan-Marco Luczak, deputy legal affairs spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary bloc. 

Brandner of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) had tweeted on Thursday that the recent presentation to Lindenberg of Germany's prestigious Federal Order of Merit (Bundesverdienstkreuz) amounted to a "Judaslohn" for the rock star's outspoken stand "against us [the AfD]."

The word "Judaslohn" is used in German to mean a traitor's reward like that paid to the figure of Judas for his betrayal of Jesus of Nazareth as depicted in the bible.

'Outrageous,' says Bavarian CSU

Brandner's allusion to biblical accounts of Jesus being betrayed before his crucifixion was described as "outrageous" by Volker Ullrich, interior affairs spokesman for Merkel's sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU).

Read more: Dresden declares 'Nazi emergency'

Ullrich told the business newspaper Handelsblatt Saturday that Brandner's attitude was "patently undignified."

He must resign as chairman of the federal parliament's legal affairs committee, Ullrich said, given the committee's task to oversee democracy, civil law principles and values espoused in Germany's constitution, or Basic Law.

Last month, Brandner ended up apologizing in parliament's debating chamber after drawing cross-party condemnation for retweeting a racist post in the wake of a right-wing extremist's gun attack on Halle's synagogue that ended in two deaths.  

Parliament's administrative committee urged to act

Johannes Fechner, legal affairs spokesman for the Social Democrats (SPD) — who have been in coalition with Merkel's conservatives since early 2018 — said his party wanted Brandner removed as chairman via the Bundestag's Standing Orders Committee, despite unclear procedures for such a move.

Opposition Greens party parliamentary manager Britta Hasselmann wrote on Twitter: "This man is unworthy as legal affairs committee chairman and unacceptable in this role."

Opposition liberal Free Democrat parliamentarian Marco Buschmann accused Brandner of "gambling" with anti-Semitic prejudices.

"That is simply disgusting and not worthy of a committee chairman of the German Bundestag," Buschmann said.

Lindenberg's broadside

Lindenberg, a popular 73-year-old veteran of Germany's rock music scene, had on Wednesday via Facebook slammed the AfD's second-placed 23.4 -percent result in last weekend's Thuringia state assembly election and drew parallels to Hitler's rise.

"Twenty-four percent; and many still say: it will never repeat itself — but do you all not see the same old, new slogans on the house walls? And that the same cold vomit (like 80 years ago) spills again from their mouths," posted Lindenberg in German on Facebook.

Höcke's rhetoric 'exaltorish'

Extremist researcher Alexander Häusler told German public Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday that Björn Höcke, the AfD's leading figure in Thuringia, was pursuing a "far-right rhetoric of exaltation."

Read more: Left tops Thuringia election; AfD second, eclipses Merkel's CDU

What was happening in Thuringia, said Häusler, was a "far-right radicalization" of street sentiment. "We can observe a merging of party functionaries with an openly extremist right-wing mob," he said.

Reelected state Premier Bodo Ramelow of the ex-communist Left party — who is again seeking a broad coalition Cabinet — was, by contrast, pursuing a "reformist leftist agenda" that showed "no signs" of becoming hostile to Germany's constitution, said Häusler.

He urged observers not to confuse two "very different" trends. "The AfD is not a mainstream party, but more and more an openly radical right-wing party," said Häusler, that had "nothing to do with center-right and conservative political approaches."

ipj/tj (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism

Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations. (18.10.2019)  

Germany: Dresden declares 'Nazi emergency'

Dresden, the city that spawned the anti-Islam and xenophobic PEGIDA movement, has declared a "Nazi emergency." The local politician who initiated the resolution claimed the city had a real problem that needed tackling. (01.11.2019)  

Germany's Left party tops Thuringia election, far-right AfD surges to second

The Left party landed a historic victory in the German state of Thuringia, preliminary results showed for the regional assembly. The far-right AfD also marked a successful night, overtaking Angela Merkel's CDU. (27.10.2019)  

Eastern German state premier calls for new national anthem

Thuringian Premier Bodo Ramelow says he wants a national anthem with which all Germans can identify. Ramelow told a newspaper that the current anthem conjured up visions of Nazi parades for him. (09.05.2019)  

Top German state politicians receive far-right death threats

Death threats have been sent to Green lawmaker Dirk Adams and to an ally of Angela Merkel, Mike Mohring, in the eastern state of Thuringia ahead of elections. At least one threat ended with "Heil Hitler." (21.10.2019)  

WWW links

Brandner's tweet

Brandner: Lindenberg 'against us,'

German DPA news agency link to Lindenburg's FB post

Lindenberg: 'Don't you see that old, new slogans on the house walls?

Deutschlandfunk public radio (in German), Cologne

AfD becoming 'more and more an openly right-wing radical party'

Germany's Bundestag federal parliament

October 14: Bundestag conference on strategies against hate speech

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Halle nach Anschlag auf Synagoge

German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism 18.10.2019

Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations.

Andreas Kalbitz - Landesvorsitzender der AfD in Brandenburg

AfD candidate admits to joining neo-Nazi rally in Greece 30.08.2019

Leaked documents showed that Andreas Kalbitz was one of "14 neo-Nazis" who took part in the march. But the man attempting to become the populist Alternative for Germany's first state premier has denied extremist links.

Advertisement