Biresh Banerjee | Matthew Moore in Erfurt | Giulia Saudelli in Dresden | Michaela Küfner in Berlin

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024

The far-right AfD party has made big gains in regional elections in the eastern German states of Saxony and Thuringia. DW correspondents in Erfurt, Dresden and Berlin assess the political situation in the regions and the implications for next year's national election.