FAQ: Fellowship and application guidelines

How is the Fellowship program organized and when does it start?

The Constructive Journalism Fellowship is a hybrid program. Starting November 2022, a monthly online training lasting 2-3 days each will continue until February 2023. It will end in March 2023 with a one-week training session that, depending on COVID-19 travel regulations, will be held either on-site in Germany or a Sub-Saharan African country, or online.

What is expected of me as a fellow?

Fellows will each receive up to 2,500 euros for their video production, i.e. for a video to be published on social media, a TV report or short documentary. The goal is for fellows to apply their newly acquired constructive journalism skills, enabling them to cover current challenges using the storytelling approach.

Fellows can collaborate with each other for their own visual project or hire external support but need to take their budget in consideration.

All fellows are expected to:

Take part in the one-week on-site training to be held in late November 2022, and in the monthly online training sessions to be conducted from December 2022 until March 2023

Organize their own visa for the on-site training

Produce a constructive video

In the video production phase actively engage in the mentoring process and find publication options

Write a report at the end of the fellowship

Share their constructive journalism skills with their colleagues (in formal or informal settings)

Which language is the f ellowship conducted in?

English is the language of the trainings and overall communication. This means that applicants must have a command of English corresponding to at least the B2 level of the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).

Do I need experience in constructive journalism to apply?

No, you do not need any previous experience in constructive journalism.

Will I need to travel?

Yes, you will need to travel for the one-week on-site training session. For this, you will need a valid passport for at least six months at the time of travel. We reserve the right to conduct the on-site event as an online session if prevailing COVID-19 regulations restrict travel.

If you need a visa, you will need to apply yourself. However, DW Akademie can support you in this process and will pay for any related travel expenses incurred (i.e. to consulates).

Do I have to pay for visa charges, hotel and flight costs myself?

Travel and hotel expenses as well as incurred visa costs will be covered by DW Akademie.

Where can I apply?

The application form is accessible via Google Forms. To fill it out, please register with a Google address. Google, however, does not allow you to save the form while filling it out. Therefore, we recommend that you first write down your answers/responses in a Word document and then copy and paste this into the form.

When can I apply to the f ellowship? And when will I know whether I have been accepted or not?

Applications will be accepted from June 20 – July 31, 2022, 12.00 am (CET). Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in the final application stage. We will announce the fellows in mid-September.

Application Guidelines: How to apply

Here are the questions that appear on the application form. Go through them thoroughly before filling out the form. The following are guidelines.

Email-Ad dress: Please provide an e-mail address F ull Name: Please provide your first and last name G ender: Please fill in your gender, so that we know how to address you (There will be no disadvantages to you if you check Other/ Prefer not to say.) Country of residence and country of origin: Please let us know where you currently live and where you were born Valid passport/ nationality: Do you have a valid pass port (at least valid until July 2023 / February 2023) and what is your nationality? Date of birth: Please provide your date of birth Postal a ddress: Please provide your current postal address. Telephone number: Please provide your phone number. If we can contact you via a messaging service, please let us know the one you use (WhatsApp/Signal, etc.) Do you have a personal website or Twitter account?: It is not mandatory to respond Occupation (e.g., TV journalist, video journalist) and years of experience: Please note your profession. Please state how many years you have worked professionally in this field since completing your formal education. Please note: We do not select applicants based entirely on the years they have worked in this field. If you meet other criteria, you can confidently apply as a young and aspiring visual journalist. Please upload your CV / resume / personal data sheet: Please include all major stages in your professional life, such as education, volunteer activities, work assignments. The CV should be a maximum of two pages long. It is not mandatory to include a photo of yourself or information regarding your religion. If possible, please use a PDF format. Please keep the file under 4 MB. Please provide links to three work samples. For each one, please indicate the role/responsibilities you had and how many other people were involved: Please choose samples preferably no older than two years. If the work was produced in a team, please clearly state your role and responsibility. We recommend that your work samples be in English. However, if the sample you are most proud of was produced i.e. in Hausa, Arabic or French, we will consider it, as well. Why do you want to become a fellow of the Constructive Journalism Lab? And what do you hope to gain from it? (1000 characters max.): We would like to learn more about why you want to become a fellow. Are you mostly interested in the training, the networking opportunities or the funding? What is your overall expectation, and what do you hope to gain from the fellowship? We will be a diverse group with participants from different countries, different religions, different genders. Have you ever been part of a group this diverse? If so, what did you like about it? What did you find challenging?: Have you ever worked in a diverse group? If yes, please let us know more about your experience in diverse work environments. Was it rather difficult or inspiring? If you have never worked in a group like this, how do you think you will benefit from it and what do you see as potential challenges? Have you ever worked in the field of constructive/solution journalism? If not, what interests you about it the most? (500 characters max.): Experience in constructive journalism is not mandatory for applying for this fellowship. If you do have experience, tell us a bit about it. If you have never worked in constructive journalism, let us know why it intrigues you. Each fellow will produce one visual project, i.e. a TV report, a video on social media or a short documentary. Please outline three potential stor ies that you would like to cover. Please note that traveling long distances may not be possible, so we recommend that you aim for a local – and of course constructive – story. (1000 characters max.): Your stories should cover a local response to a wider crisis, for example, climate change, conflict, the pandemic, etc. It could be related i.e. to the environment, politics, society, business, etc. You should be able to produce the piece without traveling long distances; the story should also be feasible in the given time frame and with the resources available to you. Please do not only state a topic (i.e. “Entrepreneurship and COVID-19") but try to narrow it down (i.e. “I would love to report on two men in the neighboring town who became unemployed during the pandemic. Now they have started a successful business selling self-made masks”). You will later – together with your mentor and the trainers – decide which of your three proposals is the most suitable story for your production. Please state the budget you would need for your project and how many other people would have to be involved (i.e. editors, sound assistants, etc.): We would like a sense of the expenses and the number of people involved in your project. Obviously, a short documentary film may require more people than a photo project, so please try to let us know the type of work you can do yourself and where you would need to include others. (Keep in mind that if you hire several people, such as drivers, editors, etc., the maximum budget is still 2,500 euros . Upload a letter of reference: Please upload a letter of recommendation by your boss or another qualified person in a media outlet where you work. This letter should state why you are suitable for this fellowship and how the fellowship will advance your work and/or the media outlet. If the media outlet is willing to publish the constructive video that you will have produced during the fellowship, please indicate this.

If you should experience serious technical problems or have additional questions, please contact: dw-akademie.constructive-journalism@dw.com (contact person: Ruth Krause or Kathrin Keller)