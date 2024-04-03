Fantastic prizes await you in the DW quiz

Enjoy our new show "Healthy Me, No cap!" and answer some questions for a chance to win a prize from DW.

Do you already know DW's series "Healthy Me! No cap"? In its episodes, the series talks about real health issues for young people in sub-Saharan Africa. You can find the episodes on Facebook , YouTube, Instagram, as well as on our website.

We would like to collect your feedback on our program to help us improve. Please share what you like about our videos and suggest topics for our next season.

Choose one of the topics below

Infertility issues in men

Cosmetic surgeries

Breast cancer

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Preeclampsia

The deadline for participation is April 17, 2024. The winner will be chosen at random from the correct answers. Good luck !

Our conditions of participation apply.

You can watch all ten episodes of Healthy Me, No cap! here