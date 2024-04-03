  1. Skip to content
Fantastic prizes await you in the DW quiz

Michael Nyantakyi Oti
April 3, 2024

Enjoy our new show "Healthy Me, No cap!" and answer some questions for a chance to win a prize from DW.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dvb8
Nigerian health influencer Aproko Doctor and obesity survivor Precious
Image: DW

Do you already know DW's series "Healthy Me! No cap"? In its episodes, the series talks about real health issues for young people in sub-Saharan Africa. You can find the episodes on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, as well as on our website.

We would like to collect your feedback on our program to help us improve. Please share what you like about our videos and suggest topics for our next season.

 

Choose one of the topics below

 

The deadline for participation is April 17, 2024. The winner will be chosen at random from the correct answers. Good luck !

Our conditions of participation apply.

You can watch all ten episodes of Healthy Me, No cap! here 

 

Michael Oti
Michael Nyantakyi Oti Author, Presenter and Editor at DW's English for Africa
Skip next section Explore more

Screenshot | The 77 Percent

Don't let obesity take you down

Don't let obesity take you down

Perpetutal Gbekor was left by her partner because he did not like her being overweight. Today, she is fighting herself back into the center of attention – by dancing. Our Dr. Chinonso Egemba met her to learn what being obese means for her mental and physical wellbeing.
HealthNovember 22, 202305:33 min
77 Percent | Painful periods aren’t normal

Painful periods aren't normal

Painful periods aren't normal

Painful menstruation, painful sex and digestive issues — just a few of the symptoms associated with endometriosis. The condition affects 1 in 10 women worldwide. While there is currently no cure for endometriosis, there are certainly ways to improve the quality of life for those affected. In this heartfelt conversation with Dr. Chinonso Egemba, Ritha shares her journey battling endometriosis.
HealthFebruary 23, 202405:27 min
Two people shown against an image of a van with a heart in its side door, and the words Healthy Me, When anxiety takes over your life

Is anxiety on the rise in Kenya?

Is anxiety on the rise in Kenya?

Severe anxiety affects one in 10 people in Kenya. The condition can have a devastating impact on its victims. In the latest episode of Healthy Me, Dr. Caroline Vundi meets a young man who has struggled with anxiety and shares some helpful tips for managing the condition.
HealthOctober 30, 202305:31 min
Show more stories