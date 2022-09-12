Famine: SOS Somalia 

By mid-2023, as many as half a million children under the age of five could die, says the United Nations. It’s warning of a humanitarian disaster unless an urgently needed one billion U.S. dollars in aid money arrives in time. Among the causes are climate change, food prices driven sky-high by the war in Ukraine, and an economy devastated by decades of internal conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic and Islamist terrorism. Mariel Müller reports from Baidoa in southwestern Somalia, the region hit hardest by the famine.