  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Food SecuritySomalia

Famine: SOS Somalia 

3 hours ago

Somalia is struggling through its worst drought in 40 years. Half the population is dependent on food aid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KlhO

By mid-2023, as many as half a million children under the age of five could die, says the United Nations. It’s warning of a humanitarian disaster unless an urgently needed one billion U.S. dollars in aid money arrives in time. Among the causes are climate change, food prices driven sky-high by the war in Ukraine, and an economy devastated by decades of internal conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic and Islamist terrorism. Mariel Müller reports from Baidoa in southwestern Somalia, the region hit hardest by the famine.   

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Russians 'destroyed' Bakhmut

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men sit at a table in a dark restaurant lit only by candles.

South Africa suffers record power cuts

South Africa suffers record power cuts

PoliticsDecember 9, 202202:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women work in a field

India's tribes living on the margin of society

India's tribes living on the margin of society

Society8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A protest in Munich

How states are getting tougher on climate protesters

How states are getting tougher on climate protesters

Climate10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage